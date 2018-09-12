BOSTON — The scoreboards at Fenway Park were all flashing “100 WINS” to celebrate the Red Sox reaching the milestone for the first time since Ted Williams returned from World War II.

David Price was already thinking about No. 101.

“That’s what we’ve done all year,” Price said on Wednesday night after pitching seven innings of three-hit ball to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0. “That’s why we have 100 wins right now.”

Price (15-6) struck out seven to win his sixth straight decision, leaving after 92 pitches with a lead earned when Rafael Devers scampered home on a wild pitch by Aaron Sanchez (4-6) in the fifth inning. The Red Sox left-hander is unbeaten in 11 starts and is 5-0 with a 1.56 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.

Steven Wright pitched the eighth and Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 39th save, and Boston’s magic number for clinching the AL East dropped to seven over the second-place New York Yankees.

“Don’t get me wrong; 100 is 100. But we’ve got bigger goals, obviously,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. “Today we got closer to one of those goals.”

A night after becoming the first major league team this year to clinch a playoff spot, Boston won for the 10th time in 14 games and moved a season-high 54 games above .500 for the first time since the 1946 team of Williams, Johnny Pesky, Bobby Doerr and Dom DiMaggio went 104-50.

The Red Sox need only to go 6-10 the rest of the season to break the franchise record of 105 wins, set in 1912. Boston also won 101 games in 1915.

“Somebody just told me it’s been done three times here and the last one was 70-something years ago,” first baseman Mitch Moreland said. “I think that speaks for itself.”

A MAN sitting in the box seats was hit on the forehead by a bat that slipped out of Devon Travis’ hands in the eighth inning.

The bat cleared the netting along the baseline and landed about 15 rows up in the box seats, about midway between third base and home plate.

Security scrambled for towels and a stretcher was brought to take the man.

The man received a big cheer from the crowd when he stood up. Holding a towel to his head in his right hand, he pumped his left fist to acknowledge the applause.

He walked to the stretcher and sat on it and was wheeled away.

MANAGER ALEX Cora said Chris Sale, who returned to the mound on Tuesday night for the first time since Aug. 12, did not report any issues with his left shoulder. Sale was scheduled to play catch on Wednesday and throw a bullpen session on Friday. The plan is for him to pitch three innings against the New York Mets.

“He’s encouraged,” Cora said. “Yesterday was like his first big league outing. He was all over the plate. He admitted it – the game sped up on him.”

NOTES: Cora is the first manager with 100 wins in his first season with a club since Felipe Alou with the 2003 San Francisco Giants and the first in his initial season as a big league manager since Dusty Baker with the 1993 Giants.

