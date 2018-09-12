Do you find yourself sipping a beer when you watch the History Channel? Does a Ken Burns documentary make you crave a pint of stout? Have I got an event for you.

For history buffs who also happen to be beer lovers: The Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, plans a Sept. 22 fundraiser that will focus on beer in the 18th and 19th century. It’s called (no groaning, please), ColoniALE.

It starts with a 3 p.m. “beer centered” tour of the historic Tate House, followed by a 4:30 p.m. tasting of four beers at Mast Landing Brewing Co., 920 Main St., Westbrook, and a talk on beermaking in the 1800s by Josh Christie, author of “Maine Beer” and “Brewing in Vacationland.”

Take your pick of two tickets: A $35 ticket pays for the full event, which includes the Tate House tour, a complimentary Tate House Museum pint glass, an 18th century beer recipe to try at home, the beer tasting, talk, and an optional tour of the brewery. For $25, you’ll get just the brewery portion of the event.

For tickets, go to eventbrite.com.

Running on ReDONe-KINS?

Dunkin’ Donuts is the latest fast food brand to give itself a cosmetic and technological makeover. (Insert punny “America runs on Dunkins” joke here.) On Thursday, the Dunkin’ in Manchester is slated to become the first in Maine to unveil a “store of the future” redesign that includes mobile-only drive-thru lanes, a cold beverage tap system, better energy efficiency and a new look – including new uniforms for its employees.

The store, located at 926 Western Ave., plans to unveil the updates at a special community event from 2 to 4 p.m. Activities include a nitro cold brew sampling.

Alpine wines at Lio

Love to travel but don’t have the budget? Take a virtual trip to Austria and Hungary at an Alpine wine dinner Thursday hosted by Chef Cara Stadler’s new restaurant, Lio, 3 Spring St. It’s one of a series of monthly regional wine dinners featuring seven courses paired with wine, with an optional eighth course. The planned courses include fried paneer and peaches paired with a Domain Wachau Grüner Vetliner; cold smoked trout and potato salad paired with Leth Roter Vetliner; chicken with a celery gratina and pan jus, paired with Hermann Moser Zweigelt; and white peaches and cream served with Royal Tokaji Late Harvest. The optional eighth course is rabbit paired with a 2007 Gruner Veltliner from Steininger.

The dinner costs $100 per person, not including tax and tip. Call (207) 808-7133 to reserve a spot.

New Roots cafe

It was supposed to open over the summer, but the new Roots Cafe in Westbrook has now scheduled its grand opening for 7 a.m. Saturday (normal business hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Maine singer-songwriter Laurie Jones will provide live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cafe, located at 20 School St., will serve locally roasted, organic, fair trade coffees, as well as smoothies, crepes, sandwiches and pastries.

‘Beer and Bites’

Portland restaurant Sur Lie and Westbrook-based Catalyst for Change Wear are teaming up for a “beer and bites” silent auction fundraiser Monday to benefit both the Maine Children’s Cancer Program and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The auction will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Sur Lie, 11 Free St., and feature more than 40 items to bid on that will be posted on the event’s Facebook page. Tickets, available through eventbrite.com, are $50 and include food from Sur Lie, Mami Portland, Crown Jewel, Chaval and David’s, as well as complimentary beers from Bissell Brothers, Lone Pine Brewing, and Fore River Brewing.

All of the proceeds, from both ticket sales and the auction, will go to the two beneficiaries.

