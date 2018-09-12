Oliver Burdick scored an unassisted goal 10 minutes into the contest, and Chris Register and Joey Ansell-Mullen added goals later in the first half as Waynflete earned a 3-0 win over Sacopee Valley in a Western Maine Conference boys’ soccer match Wednesday afternoon.

Register converted a pass from Thorne Kieffer in the 20th minute. Ansell-Mullen redirected a Pat Shaw cross to make it 3-0.

Aidan Carlisle needed just two saves for the shutout as Waynflete improved to 2-0. Matt Day made 14 saves for Sacopee Valley (0-3).

ERSKINE ACADEMY 5, OCEANSIDE 2: Sage Hapgood-Belanger notched a hat trick to lead the Eagles (2-2-1) to a victory over the Mariners (0-5) in South China.

Travis Dow and Cam Johnson also scored, and Dow and Sam York had assists. David McGraw made five saves for Erskine.

Kolya Philbrook scored for Oceanside on the follow-up of a penalty kick stopped by McGraw.

Mariner keepers Alec Sirois and Caleb Powell combined for six saves.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, LAKE REGION 1: Gunner Gurnis set up Caden Daigle for a pair of second-half goals as the Raiders (2-1) defeated the Lakers (0-3-1) in Fryeburg.

Hayden Tremblay opened the scoring with an unassisted goal for Lake Region, but Gaige Daigle answered to tie the game with an unassisted goal later in the first half.

CJ Ferguson stopped 14 shots for the Lakers, while Chandler Adams made three saves for Fryeburg.

BREWER 3, WATERVILLE 2: Gavin Carr, Trey Baker and Aaron Beaulieu scored for the Witches (3-1) in a win over the Purple Panthers (2-3) in Waterville.

Jay Brock had a goal and an assist for Waterville. Declan Murphy chipped in with a goal, and Adam Livshits assisted on Brock’s goal.

