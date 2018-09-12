YORK — Kristen Wentworth scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 5:44 remaining, as Fryeburg Academy rallied for a 2-1 field hockey win Wednesday against York.

York (4-2) led 1-0 at halftime on an unassisted goal from Bailey Oliver, but Wentworth tied it with 16:41 left, then got the winner for the Raiders (5-0) with an assist from Kaylee Emery.

BIDDEFORD 2, CHEVERUS 1: Paige Laverriere scored the winning goal with 12:29 remaining to lift the Tigers (4-0) past the Stags (1-2) in Portland.

Cheverus took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal from Lucia Pompey, but Brooklyn Goff scored with an assist from Laverriere early in the second half to tie the game.

FREEPORT 8, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Natalie Anderson scored three goals as the Falcons (4-1) downed the Patriots (2-4) in Gray-New Gloucester.

Alexa Koenig, Aynslie Decker, Hannah Groves, Kerry Lefebvre and Autumn Golding each added a goal.

Madelyn Cote and Jaida Patterson scored for Gray-New Gloucester.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Savanna Marlowe broke a scoreless tie with less than a minute left in the first half as the Hawks (1-2-1) beat the Rangers (0-4) in Hiram.

Sacopee took a 2-0 lead early in the second half when Lexi Lajoie scored, assisted by Cassidy Shea.

Nicole Roberts stopped 18 shots for Traip.

LISBON 4, BOOTHBAY 3: Sydney Plourde scored twice and the Greyhounds (2-3) held on to beat the Seahawks (1-5) in Lisbon Falls.

Chloe Arsenault, Riley Sullivan and Lexi Lane scored for Boothbay, which trailed 3-2 at halftime.

GARDINER 4, OCEANSIDE 0: Sarah Foust scored two goals to lead the Tigers (5-0) to a win over the Mariners (1-2) in Rockland.

SOCCER

MARSHWOOD 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: South Portland’s Evelyn Selser connected on a 28-yard free kick for the tying goal with 2:54 remaining in regulation as the Red Riots (1-2-1) earned a draw against Marshwood (3-0-1) in South Portland.

Selser also scored four minutes into the second half, answering a first-half goal by Margaret Spear.

Rori Coomey put the Hawks back in front before Selser tied it again.

Maria Buck recorded seven saves for South Portland, while Nathalie Clavette stopped six shots for Marshwood.

BONNY EAGLE 6, BIDDEFORD 1: Emily Ginter had a goal and an assist in each half to power the Scots (4-0) past Tigers (0-4) in Standish.

Maddy Johnson contributed a goal and an assist, and Paige Quilty, Maddy Boothby and Hailey Koons also scored.

Kaely O’Guinn got an unassisted goal in the second half for Biddeford.

CHEVERUS 9, MASSABESIC 1: Emma Gallant scored twice and the Stags (4-1) built a 7-0 halftime lead en route to a win over the Mustangs (0-4) in Portland.

Mia Kratzer and Lauren Jordan each had a goal and an assist, and Grace Shimansky, Alex Hammond, Sarah Cummings and Riley O’Mara also scored.

Emily Baker scored early in the second half for Massabesic.

GORHAM 5, PORTLAND 0: Hallie Shiers scored four goals and set up another as the Rams (5-0) rolled past the Bulldogs (1-3) in Gorham.

Caitlin Chasse also scored and Madison Michaud had two assists for Gorham, which led 3-0 at halftime.

Caroline Lerch made six saves for Portland.

SCARBOROUGH 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Grace Pettingill scored the winning goal with four minutes remaining to lift the Red Storm (4-0) over the Rams (0-3) in Scarborough.

Lydia Howarth put Kennebunk ahead 10 minutes into the second half with a goal that deflected off a Scarborough defender.

The Red Storm tied it three minutes later on a long shot by Ashley Sabatino.

Leah Dickman assisted on the winning goal.

Nikki Young made five saves for Scarborough, while Claudia Kenneway stopped 12 shots for Kennebunk.

NOBLE 0, FALMOUTH 0: Reagan Kelly stopped 13 shots for Noble (2-1-1), and Jordan Wolf made four saves for Falmouth (1-1-1) as the teams played to a draw in Falmouth.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, SANFORD 1: Hannah Niles scored twice, including the go-ahead goal midway through the first half, and the Trojans (1-3) beat the Spartans (2-2) in Saco.

Abby Toothaker put Sanford ahead in the 21st minute. Niles tied it with an unassisted goal in the 24th minute, then followed with her go-ahead goal three minutes later.

Alyanna Beaudoin scored just before halftime to make it 3-1.

TRAIP ACADEMY 5, RICHMOND 1: Lily Kemp scored two first-half goals as the Rangers (4-0) built a 3-0 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Bobcats (3-1) in Kittery.

Kate McPherson had a goal and two assists, and Molly Sawtelle and Grace Robillard also scored for Traip.

WINDHAM 1, DEERING 0: Riley Beem dribbled up the right side and tucked a shot into the left corner of the net 17:16 into the second half as the Eagles (3-1) edged the Rams (1-3) at Windham.

Gianna Charest stopped 12 shots for Deering, while Riley Silvia didn’t need to record a save for Windham.

BOOTHBAY 7, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3: Reagan Cola scored six goals to lead the Seahawks (3-0) over the Falcons (0-5) in Boothbay Harbor.

Olivia Paolillo got the other Boothbay goal, and Emilie Crocker made six saves.

Emily Richard, Kylee Pelletier and Saydie Gararini scored goals for Mountain Valley.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, OCEANSIDE 3: Down 3-0 at halftime, Erskine (2-2-1) fought back in the second half to tie the Mariners (3-1-1) in Rockland.

Jordan Linscott, Morgan Presby and Haymanot Maynard scored for Erskine.

Abby Veilleux recorded a hat trick for Oceanside. Raechel Joyce made 15 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

GORHAM 3, PORTLAND 0: Isabelle Kolb had 17 kills to lead the Rams (3-0) to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-10 win over the Bulldogs (1-3) in Gorham.

Evelyn Kitchen added nine kills, and Katherine O’Donnell had 12 digs.

CHEVERUS 3, MARSHWOOD 2: The Stags (2-3) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-5 win over the Hawks (0-5) in Portland.

WELLS 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 0: Hailey Kelly recorded seven assists and five aces to lead the Warriors (2-2) to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 win over the Dragons (1-4) in Wells.

Hannah Davis and Olivia Brousseau had four kills each for Wells, while Katie Plourde notched six assists. Jasmine Rutberg finished with seven digs.

Share

< Previous

Next >