STANDISH — Arianna Kahler and Kayla Veilleux each had two goals and an assist Wednesday as St. Joseph’s shut out Husson 7-0 in a nonconference field hockey game.

Meghan Hill, Emma Rutledge and Kara Kelly chipped in with goals as the Monks (5-0) outshot the Eagles 30-1.

Andrea Shaggy stopped 12 shots for Husson (0-3), and Megan Baker made one save for the Monks.

BOWDOIN 4, BATES 2: Kara Finnerty set up Emma Stevens and followed up with an unassisted goal in a span of 2:01 midway through the first half as the 10th-ranked Polar Bears (3-0, 2-0 NESCAC) doubled up the Bobcats (0-2, 0-2) at Brunswick.

Elle Brine scored on a pass from Elizabeth Bennewitz in the 11th minute for Bowdoin, but Emma Patterson answered quickly for Bates 20:28 into the game.

Stevens’ goal gave the Polar Bears the lead for good.

Adela Durand and Ellie Bauer combined for seven saves for the Bobcats, and Maddie Ferrucci made a pair of saves for Bowdoin.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 1: The Nor’easters (1-4) used four unanswered second-half goals, including a pair from Kersey Boulay, to pull away from the Golden Bears (0-4) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference opener at Biddeford.

UNE’s Julia Steeves had the only first-half goal on a feed from Bailey Lynch in the 10th minute.

Taylor Klesyk tied the game for Western New England from Lana Felice 3:45 into the second half before the Nor’easters began their surge.

Reanna Boulay and Kendra MacDonald also had second-half goals for UNE.

Dana Dufour had nine saves for the Golden Bears.

MEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 2, CENTRAL MAINE CC 1: The Seawolves scored two second-half goals in a span of 1:26 and held off the Mustangs at South Portland.

Hansen Casey scored with 12:04 to play in regulation to break a scoreless tie and Syohga Cusumano added an unassisted score to give Southern Maine CC (3-1-1, 2-0-1 Yankee Small College Conference) a two-goal advantage before Kenneth Ball scored an unassisted goal with 3:59 remaining for Central Maine CC.

Dalton Wing stopped 12 shots for the Mustangs (2-2, 2-2), Camden Labrecque recorded seven saves for the Seawolves.

ST. JOSEPH’S 7, RIVIER 0: Cody Elliott and Austin Ward each had a pair of goals as the Monks (6-0, 2-0 Great Northeast Athletic Conference) extended their unbeaten streak to 27 games and rolled past the Raiders (0-3, 0-1) at Nashua, New Hampshire.

Rory Twomey, Brett Mattos and Mitchell Cyr each added goals as St. Joseph’s dominated play, outshooting Rivier 30-1 and enjoying an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Vanessa Hodge scored twice and the Nor’easters (1-2-1) cruised to victory over the Beavers (0-5) in Biddeford.

Caroline Wilson, Peighton Baker and Jessie Maywalt each added a goal for UNE. Jenna Pannone stopped four shots in the shutout.

Mikayla Cameron made 11 saves for Farmington.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, REGIS 1: Haley DaGraca scored all three goals for the Monks (4-0, 2-0 GNAC) as they battled back from a 1-0 deficit to beat the Pride (3-2, 1-1) in Weston, Massachusetts.

Regis took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal from Kaylee Francis, but DaGraca tied the game in the 47th minute, then put St. Joseph’s ahead for good in the 69th minute.

DaGraca put in her third goal in the 82nd minute to make it 3-1.

COLBY 5, HUSSON 0: Olivia Greif scored twice as the Mules (2-1) downed the Eagles (0-4) in a nonconference game at Boucher Field in Bangor.

Katherine Gillepsie scored in the 25th minute to put Colby ahead for good. Greif scored just over a minute later, then added her second goal of the game in the 47th minute to make it 3-0.

Hannah Brozdowski and Sarah Lofstrom each had goals late in the second half.

Share

< Previous

Next >