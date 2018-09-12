JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon hasn’t started a game in nearly two years, a frustrating stretch that forced him to work harder and be more patient.

He always felt like he would get another shot. He didn’t expect it to be this week.

But with Leonard Fournette missing practice because of a strained right hamstring, Yeldon is getting the majority of practice repetitions and preparing to carry the load Sunday against the New England Patriots.

“Whenever my number is called, I’ll always be ready to get into a rhythm and go,” Yeldon said. “I really don’t have a problem with that.”

While many outsiders believe there’s a huge drop-off from Fournette to Yeldon, the Jaguars insist there’s only a marginal difference between the two. It’s a big reason the old-school, run-first team kept only three running backs – Fournette, Yeldon and change-of-pace speedster Corey Grant – on the roster.

Fournette tweaked his hamstring in the first half of Jacksonville’s season opener at the New York Giants. He sat out practice Wednesday, and Coach Doug Marrone said the plan is for him to do the same Thursday.

Marrone said Fournette will go through tests Friday to see whether he’s able to play in a rematch of the AFC championship game. Jacksonville is likely to be cautious with Fournette, the centerpiece of the team’s offense. The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Fournette ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He also caught 36 passes for 302 yards and a score.

BILLS: Coach Sean McDermott said rookie quarterback Josh Allen will start Sunday against the Chargers.

Allen replaces Nathan Peterman, who struggled badly in a 47-3 blowout loss to Baltimore before being replaced by Allen.

The Bills hoped to bring Allen along at a calculated and methodical pace after drafting him seventh overall this spring, but were forced to make a change following one of the worst losses in franchise history.

RAIDERS: Oakland brought back wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who was with the Raiders after being acquired from Pittsburgh before getting released on the final day of roster cutdowns. He signed a one-year contract and rejoined the team for practice Wednesday.

Coach Jon Gruden said it’s possible Bryant could play Sunday in Denver.

EAGLES: Nick Foles will start for Philadelphia against Tampa on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP has filled in since Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 last year.

Coach Doug Pederson says Wentz still hasn’t been medically cleared to play. Foles was 19 of 34 for 117 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in an 18-12 win over Atlanta last Thursday.

STEELERS: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hopes his balky right elbow will be good to go Sunday against Kansas City.

The 36-year-old says he banged his elbow on Pittsburgh’s next-to-last offensive snap during an ugly tie in Cleveland.

SEAHAWKS: Wide receiver Doug Baldwin is likely out the next couple of games with an MCL injury in his right knee suffered in a loss to Denver.

TITANS: Quarterback Marcus Mariota practiced fully Wednesday after being knocked out of Tennessee’s season opener when he hurt the elbow on his right, throwing arm.

RAVENS: Baltimore placed backup running back Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve after he hurt his knee Sunday against Buffalo and promoted undrafted rookie De’Lance Turner from the practice squad

