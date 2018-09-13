So the city of Portland is developing ordinances to keep “pot shops” out of residential neighborhoods (Sept. 10). But homeless shelters and liquor sales (at mom-and-pop stores as well as big-box supermarkets) are OK. Makes you wonder.
Irwin Novak
Gorham
