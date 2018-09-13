Long before the Maine Office of Tourism began promoting “discover your Maine thing” to Californians, I was doing just that.

I’m now a grandmother with close to 50 years of great memories: hiking Acadia National Park; kayaking Beech Hill Pond; frequenting Maine blueberry, antique, craft, clam and lobster festivals; eating at lobster pounds and shacks (twice a day if possible); filling my closet and home with clothes and gear from L.L. Bean; and reading “Blueberries for Sal” and “One Morning in Maine” to my kids and grandkids.

However, my Down East affection is cooling with the likelihood that U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will join Maine Gov. Paul LePage in the throwback politics of discrimination. With Collins’ likely support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Maine’s women face a return to back-room abortions. As well, all Mainers can expect fewer health care choices, with a majority conservative court gutting the Affordable Care Act.

Karen Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

