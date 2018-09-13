WINDHAM — Micah Andujar scored 2:31 into the second half Thursday to give Windham a 1-0 boys’ soccer win over Westbrook.

Tyler Woolston set up the winning goal, gaining possession and putting a pass over the top to Andujar as he broke behind the Westbrook defense. Andujar fired a shot into the lower-right corner for the goal.

Goalie Cam Brown made 11 saves for Windham (3-0-1). Jakob Lynham stopped six for the Blue Blazes (1-4).

GORHAM 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Grant Nadeau scored on a low drive from the right corner to give the Rams (6-0) a 1-0 halftime lead.

Ryan Farr, Andrew Rent and Colby Christakis added second-half goals.

Trevor Gray made three saves for the Rams and Garrett Smith one. Travis Snyder stopped six for the Trojans (1-4).

GREELY 1, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Chris Williams scored on a feed from Aiden Smith with 28:40 remaining in regulation to lift the Rangers (1-1-2) over the Raiders (2-2) at Cumberland.

Smith dribbled to the end line and crossed the ball to Williams, whose shot beat goalkeeper Chandler Adams.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 1, GARDINER 0: Troy Nguyen scored off a penalty kick to lift the Eagles (3-1) past the Tigers (2-1-1) at Newcastle.

Will Shaffer helped set up the penalty kick when he received a through pass from Nolen Michael, and was pushed inside the box.

Tyler Cummings made six saves for the win.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4, BUCKFIELD 2: The Panthers (5-0) used a 2-0 second-half advantage to pull away from the host Bucks (2-2).

Ryan Baker, Xander Kostelnik, Alaisdar Swett and Charles Rhode scored for NYA. Julian Etauri and Miles Chapman combined for four saves.

Rick Kraske had 16 saves for Buckfield.

YARMOUTH 5, WELLS 2: Jack Jones scored his second hat trick in three games to pace the Clippers (4-0-1) to a 3-0 halftime lead over the Warriors (0-4) at Wells.

Eric LaBrie chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Charlie Hunter added another goal.

Issac Michaud and Tucker Brown scored for Wells.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 8, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Chris Amisi, Jahiesh Stewart and Evan Owen chipped in two goals apiece to pace the Breakers (1-2) to a 6-0 halftime lead over the Lions (1-2) at South Portland.

Josiah Yeaton and Solomon Hill also scored.

PORTLAND 2, CHEVERUS 2: James Shimansky scored from Jack Mullen 3:49 into the game to give the host Stags (3-1-1) a quick lead over Portland (1-2-2).

Mullen made it 2-0 on a feed from Aidan Treutel 12 minutes later, but Anselmo Tela answered for the Bulldogs, scoring off a free kick from Tyler Lemay late in the first half.

Keto Tchiputo scored off a scramble early in the second half to knot the match at 2-2.

Harrison Bell made five saves for the Stags, and Henry Flynn stopped four shots for Portland.

WAYNFLETE 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Ian McClure-Chute and Aidan Kieffer scored first-half goals for Waynflete, and Jake Kackmeister and Nick Pelletier scored in the second half as the Flyers (2-0-1) and Patriots (0-2-1) tied at Gray.

McClure-Chute scored 40 seconds into the game from 35 yards out, and Kieffer bent a corner kick directly into the net.

Kackmeister scored off a penalty kick for the Patriots, and Nick Pelletier beat a defender to score from inside the box.

Luca Antolini made six saves for Waynflete, and Brannon Gilbert made 14 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

