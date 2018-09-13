DENVER — Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story homered, Kyle Freeland pitched effectively into the seventh and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Thursday to extend their NL West lead.

David Dahl had three hits and two RBI to help Colorado take a two-game lead over Los Angeles and a 41/2-game advantage over the third-place Diamondbacks. Los Angeles played Thursday night at St. Louis.

Diamondbacks right-hander Clay Buchholz was scratched from the start because of tightness in his right elbow. Matt Koch (5-5) started in his place and allowed four runs on eight hits in three innings.

A.J. Pollock homered for Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 3-12 in September.

Freeland (15-7) allowed only two hits and one run through six innings before giving up a triple to Steven Souza Jr. and a double to Nick Ahmed in the seventh.

Freeland left after Manager Bud Black and trainer Keith Dugger came to the mound.

Yencey Almonte gave up an RBI double to Ketel Marte that made it 5-3. The Rockies responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

CUBS 4, NATIONALS 3: Javier Baez delivered the go-ahead run with a bunt single in the 10th inning, and Chicago won at Washington in a makeup of a game postponed earlier in the week.

Chicago stretched its lead in the NL Central to 11/2 games over idle Milwaukee.

Pedro Strop (6-1) pitched 12/3 scoreless innings for Chicago, and Randy Rosario worked the 10th for his first career save.

The game was a makeup of Sunday’s rainout.

METS SWEEP MARLINS: Michael Conforto drove in three runs, Jason Vargas pitched six effective innings and New York swept visiting Miami with a 5-2 victory.

Conforto clubbed a hard-hit double in front of the visitors’ bullpen in right-center field in the fifth inning, scoring two runs and putting New York in front 3-2.

The hot-hitting outfielder added an RBI single in the seventh.

In the first game, Conforto and Todd Frazier hit back-to-back solo homers with two outs in the ninth to give New York a 4-3 win. The Mets had been held to just two hits up to that point, including starter Steven Matz’s first career home run.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 5, ATHLETICS 3: Dylan Bundy had eight strikeouts in six solid innings, and Baltimore ended visiting Oakland’s six-game winning streak.

Stephen Piscotty homered for the A’s, who fell 31/2 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West and 11/2 back of the Yankees for the top wild-card slot.

NOTES

METS: Captain David Wright will return for the team’s final homestand, making what will probably be his last appearance as a big leaguer.

The Mets said that they plan to activate Wright when they return to Citi Field on Sept. 25 against Atlanta. The 35-year-old is scheduled to start at third base on the second-t- last day of the regular season against Miami.

It would be his first major league game since May 2016. Wright has worked to return from a litany of neck, back and shoulder injuries that have required surgery.

Although not officially retiring, Wright is not expected to play again after this season.

CUBS: Unusual scheduling spawned even more atypical travel attire for first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo wore a uniform, complete with a blue jersey and gray pants, on the Cubs’ early Thursday morning flight for a makeup game against the Washington Nationals, then arrived in the clubhouse with the same outfit.

“It’s all I got,” Rizzo said.

The Cubs returned to Washington for the second time in a week after Sunday’s game was postponed. The four-day series, which included another rainout Friday and a doubleheader Saturday, featured nearly 11 hours in rain delays.

Thursday’s game was scheduled on the only remaining common day off for the teams before the end of the regular season, and it split up what was to be a six-game homestand for the Cubs. It also came after a state of emergency was declared in Washington in anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Florence.

