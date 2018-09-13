COLLEGES

Danielle Pearse received a pass from Roma McLoughlin and put the ball past goalie Annalena Kriebisch 12 minutes into the game Thursday night, and Central Connecticut State (6-1-1) went on to a 1-0 victory against Maine (3-3-1) at Yarmouth High.

The Blue Devils fired 12 shots, forcing Kriebisch to make five saves. Mikayla Morin took five of Maine’s 11 shots. But only two shots were on Central Connecticu goalie Ashley Cavanaugh.

HOCKEY

NHL: The San Jose Sharks acquired two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators.

San Jose is sending the Senators a first-round pick in 2019 or 2020, a second-round pick in 2019, forwards Chris Tierney, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers, defenseman Dylan DeMelo and two conditional draft picks. The Sharks also get forward Francis Perron.

• The Carolina Hurricanes picked forward Justin Williams as their captain and said center Victor Rask had surgery on two fingers he injured while slicing food in his kitchen.

BOBSLEDDING

OLYMPIAN LEAVING: Nick Cunningham, a three-time U.S. Olympian, has put his on-ice career on hold and will focus on coaching for the next two years.

Cunningham stopped short of calling his decision a retirement, saying he may consider a return with an eye on the 2022 Beijing Olympics. He plans to serve as an assistant coach with USA Bobsled’s development team this winter, then coach track and field in his native California next spring.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: The spot that USA Basketball hopes to have in next year’s FIBA World Cup cannot be clinched nor lost Friday when the Americans meet Uruguay in Las Vegas to begin the second round of qualifying.

Should the Americans win, they would be assured of having a two-game lead over the fourth-place team in Group E with five games left in qualifying. To be guaranteed of reaching the World Cup, the U.S. needs to finish in the top three of the group standings.

TENNIS

GRAND SLAMS: The Grand Slam Board announced it has given up its earlier-stated intention to revert to 16 seeds in 2019 and remain with 32 seeds.

The board representing the four Grand Slam tournaments – the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open – said, “following a full year of Grand Slam match analysis and feedback from all other constituencies, especially players and broadcast partners, the Grand Slam tournaments have decided there is no compelling reason to revert to 16 seeds.”

GOLF

LPGA: Maria Torres, the first Puerto Rican player to get an LPGA Tour card, shared the first-round lead at 6 under with Carlota Ciganda of Spain in the Evian Championship at Evian-les-Bains, France, the final women’s golf major.

Austin Ernst of the United States made eagle-3 at the 13th in a 5-under 66 to stand alone in third place.

EUROPEAN: Ashun Wu of China shot a bogey-free 64 to take the lead at 7 under after the opening round of the KLM Open at The Hague, Netherlands.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Jelle Wallays won the flat 18th stage at Lleida, Spain, and Simon Yates held on to the overall lead.

