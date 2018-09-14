No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State (Saturday, noon, ABC): The Sooners suffered their only regular-season loss last season against Iowa State, their first in the series since 1990. The Cyclones haven’t won back-to-back games against Oklahoma since 1960-61. Oh, and the Sooners have looked exceptional the first two weeks of the season. Of course, no one saw Iowa State’s upset victory coming last year, either.

No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN): The visiting Broncos (2-0) have crushed Troy on the road and humiliated Connecticut, 62-7, on the famous blue turf. This week’s trip to Stillwater is arguably the biggest obstacle between Boise State and an undefeated regular season. It’s the first real test for the Cowboys (2-0) after they crushed Missouri State and South Alabama to open the season.

No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS): The home team has won five in a row and eight of the last nine in this tangle of Tigers in the SEC West. The last time they met on the Plains, an 18-13 Auburn victory preceded the firing of longtime LSU coach Les Miles. Both teams recorded neutral-site victories in Week 1 (Auburn over Washington, LSU over Miami), and the winner this week should emerge as Alabama’s biggest divisional threat.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 15 TCU in Arlington, Texas. (Saturday, 8 p.m., ABC): The Buckeyes didn’t miss their suspended coach, Urban Meyer, against either Oregon State or Rutgers. Maybe that will change with this trip to take on a Horned Frogs team that’s far more imposing. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has completed 42 of 53 passes for 546 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception over his first two career starts.

No. 10 Washington at Utah (Saturday, 10 p.m., ESPN): This isn’t an easy Pac-12 road opener for the Huskies, who fell to Auburn in Week 1 and then led FCS school North Dakota by 14 points with 20 minutes left before dominating the final third of the game. Utah (2-0), perennially a tough defensive team, could have some answers for Jake Browning, Myles Gaskin and Co.

