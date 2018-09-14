BIDDEFORD — Biddeford High brought plenty of offense and a stifling defense to romp past Noble, 44-21, on Friday night – the Tigers’ first win at refurbished Waterhouse Field.

Biddeford dominated throughout and stretched their record to 2-1. Noble, which jumped off to a 2-0 start for the first time in 13 years, is also 2-1.

Biddeford senior quarterback Carter Edgerton guided Biddeford, which only had to punt once. Edgerton rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, while passing for 114 yards and two scores, completing 7 of 14 passes. Running back Aidan Donovan added 120 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Speedy back Scott Kelly rushed for an 8-yard score, while also returning a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers’ defense clamped down, holding the Knights to 17 yards rushing – some of that negative yardage coming on five quarterback sacks.

Defensive tackle Marty Martel and defensive end Jack Smith applied most of the pressure.

The Knights were forced to air it out. Quarterback Brandon Drake completed 12 of 33 passes for 176 yards and three TDs. Biddeford forced Noble into eight three-and-out series.

Noble received the opening kickoff. Two runs went for negative yardage and, after an incomplete pass, the Knights punted.

Edgerton was hot from the start, completing his first four passes, good for 80 yards.

The Tigers drove 59 yards on their first drive, aided by a fake punt at midfield, with punter Delano Voccia-Hale sprinting to the sideline for a 2-yard gain, and a first down. Kelly later took a pitch from Edgerton and scored the first touchdown from eight yards out.

Biddeford’s second drive was 53 yards, capped by Donovan’s two-yard burst.

On Noble’s third punt, the Tigers got fancy. Ashton Crowell received the kick and ran to his left, handing off to Kelly, who took off to his right, with blockers in front. He raced 70 yards to to the end zone and an 18-0 lead.

Biddeford was having trouble with extra points. Its first attempt resulted in a low kick. Then the Tigers tried for two points and their run failed. After the third touchdown, Biddeford tried to kick, but could not handle the snap, resulting in a desperation, incomplete pass.

Noble’s fourth possession got the Knights on the board with a 71-yard bomb from Drake to Rian Sullivan. David Hamme hit his first of three extra-point kicks, and Noble trailed 18-7 as the third quarter ended.

Biddeford was stopped a few times, including by fumble (recovered by Bryce Cantin). But the Tigers finally got their fourth touchdown on a 54-yard drive, helped by two fourth-and-1 conversions – and completed by Edgerton’s 23-yard pass to David Murphy. The Tigers led 24-7 at halftime.

On the first play of the second half, Edgerton broke free for a 51-yard run. He completed the drive with a nine-yard TD run, and the Tigers led, 30-7.

A 7-yard touchdown pass to Nick Lyons, and the extra point kick, made it 37-7, and Biddeford was on its way to win No. 2.

Next Friday, Noble plays host to Westbrook, while Biddeford is at Falmouth.

