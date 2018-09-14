BATH — Morse rushed for more than 300 yards and got a tiebreaking 13-yard touchdown pass from Corey Larmon to Lukas Osterhaut in the fourth quarter as it slipped past Lake Region 27-20 in a Class C South football game Friday night.

Senior running back Austin Baltazar carried the ball 32 times for 228 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Mason Savary ran for 84 yards and a score on 12 carries.

“We love our backs and love our line,” Morse Coach Jason Darling said. “Very much like last year, we see this as a turning point that we realize we can play tough a little bit.”

In a game that featured four lead changes and a couple ties, Morse’s ability to grind out yards was the difference.

“We knew he was going to run the ball all night, the same as last year,” Lake Region Coach Mike Shea said. “We just couldn’t stop the toss to the running backs.”

Brandon Sargent scored on a 13-yard run, Ethan McMurray went in from 17 yards and Brent Massey needed two plays to cover the final 29 yards and add another touchdown for Lake Region.

The Lakers (0-3) were hurt by 11 penalties.

Despite the outcome, Lake Region Coach Mike Shea said it wasn’t a total loss.

“We’ll learn from tonight,” Shea said. “We’re still pretty young, but we’re getting better each week.

Morse (1-2) travels to Gray-New Gloucester next week while the Lakers will be at Gardiner.

SANFORD 20, OXFORD HILLS/BUCKFIELD 6: Xavier Levine completed 12 of 16 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns as Sanford (1-2) upset Oxford Hills/Buckfield (2-1) in Sanford.

Levine opened the scoring with an 18-yard pass to Matt Romano (two catches, 39 yards) and then pushed the lead to 14-0 with a 25-yard strike to Carson Bickford (three catches, 47 yards), followed by Levine’s second point-after.

Oxford Hills cut the lead to 14-6 on a 4-yard run by Colton Carson, but Sanford put it away when Leyton Bickford intercepted a tipped pass in the Vikings’ end zone in the fourth quarter.

Also involved in Sanford’s passing game were Caleb Saucier (three catches, 63 yards) and Leyton Bickford.

EDWARD LITTLE 41, WINDHAM 21: The Red Eddies (2-1) took advantage of a couple mistakes from punt formation to build a 14-point halftime lead and pulled away in the second half for a Class A North win at Windham (0-3).

Senior quarterback Leighton Girardin rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries and threw for another touchdown to lead the Red Eddies.

Windham sophomore quarterback Harrison Boyle threw for two touchdowns before he was injured while being tackled early in the third quarter.

DEERING 12, BANGOR 7: Michael Randall scored from 22 yards out to put visiting Deering (1-2) ahead 6-0 midway through the first quarter, and the Rams held on to beat Bangor (1-2) at Cameron Stadium.

Deering added to its lead at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter when Ben Onek scored on a 25-yard reverse.

Bangor got on the board with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter when Zach Milliken hooked up with Tristan Stewart for a 57-yard touchdown.

BRUNSWICK 50, MESSALONSKEE 12: Dom Bromiley and Nate Girardin each rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Dragons (2-1) past the Eagles (0-3) in Oakland.

Brunswick got a 25-yard TD run from Bromiley and a 34-yard touchdown run from Mitch Lienert for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Bromiley and Girardin each scored in the second quarter, and Cam Hathaway broke away for a 43-yard TD run on the final play of the half to make it 35-6.

SKOWHEGAN 14, CONY 13: Hunter Washburn scored on a 1-yard run with 1:41 remaining, following a blocked punt, as the Indians (2-1) defeated the Rams (2-1) in Augusta.

Skowhegan took over at the Cony 12 after the blocked punt with 4:13 left, then converted on fourth-and-inches to keep the drive alive before Washburn’s touchdown.

Cony went up 13-0 on Riley Geyer’s 8-yard run in the second quarter and a 2-yard reception by Reed Hopkins early in the third.

Washburn put Skowhegan on the board with a 1-yard run with 5:10 left in the third quarter.

OAK HILL 17, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 14: Liam Rodrigue kicked a 25-yard field goal with 5:20 remaining to give the Raiders (2-1) a win over the Falcons (1-2) in Rumford.

Rodrigue also had a 35-yard touchdown reception from Gavin Rawstron late in the first half.

