NEW YORK — Aaron Judge returned to the Yankees for the first time since his right wrist was broken seven weeks ago, taking over in right field for the final two innings of New York’s 11-0 romp over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Judge had not played since July 26, when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis. The Yankees say for now Judge will be limited to defense and pinch running, but they hope he will become a regular at some point in the regular season’s final two weeks.

He was given a standing ovation by the crowd of 40,138 when he ran onto the field for the start of the eighth and another a minute later when he was introduced by public address announcer Paul Olden. Judge ran to the base of the right-field wall after his warm-up tosses – just in front of the Judge’s Chambers. He handed the ball to a woman in the first row who passed it to a widely smiling girl next to her. Before the ninth, Judge tossed his warm-up ball into the upper deck.

Toronto did not hit any balls to Judge.

Masahiro Tanaka (12-5), bidding to start a likely wild-card game against Oakland on Oct. 3, extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and won his third straight start. Dominating with a sharp splitter, Tanaka struck out eight in six innings and allowed four hits. Luis Cessa got his second save in New York’s largest shutout win margin since a 15-0 victory over the Mets on June 14, 2009.

New York improved to 13-4 against Toronto this season. Starting their final homestand, the Yankees remained 11/2 games ahead of the Athletics for home field in the wild-card game.

Luke Voit hit a two-run double that capped a five-run first inning against Marco Estrada (7-12), who tied a career worst by allowing eight runs and lasted just 22/3 innings.

Andrew McCutchen hit his third home run since the Yankees acquired him from San Francisco on Aug. 31. Didi Gregorius also homered for the Yankees.

ATHLETICS 2, RAYS 1: Khris Davis led off the 10th inning with his major league-leading 42nd homer, and Oakland won at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Oakland extended its lead for the second AL wild card to nine games over the surprising Rays. Tampa Bay has 16 games left.

TIGERS 5, INDIANS 4: Andrew Miller gave up two RBI doubles in the seventh inning as Cleveland’s march to the AL Central title was slowed by Detroit, which ended a 10-game losing streak at Progressive Field.

Miller, making his third appearance since coming off the disabled list, relieved Adam Cimber (0-2) in the seventh, but couldn’t stop the Tigers from snapping a 2-2 tie.

Jeimer Candelario, who homered in the first, doubled home one run and Victor Martinez also doubled off Miller, a former All-Star who has been on the DL three times and has not been as dominant.

The Indians entered with a 15-game lead and magic number of two to win their third straight division title and secure a postseason berth that has been a foregone conclusion for months.

WHITE SOX 8, ORIOLES 6: James Shields picked up his first road victory since opening day as Chicago beat Baltimore.

Ryan Cordell earned his first career hit with a homer in the eighth that provided a key insurance run. Omar Narvaez and Avisail Garcia also homered for the White Sox, who won for just the second time in nine games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 14, MARLINS 2: Aaron Altherr homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Philadelphia beat visiting Miami.

Roman Quinn, Rhys Hoskins and Mitch Walding also connected for the Phillies, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Zach Eflin (10-7) pitched 61/3 innings of one-run ball.

J.T. Realmuto homered for Miami, which dropped its fourth straight. Wei-Yin Chen (6-11) was tagged for five runs and seven hits in four innings.

The 27-year-old Altherr was expected to be a regular contributor for Philadelphia after he had 19 homers and 65 RBI in 107 games last season. But the outfielder struggled with his swing all spring and was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 22 after hitting just .171 with four homers.

