While reading Bill Nemitz’s Sept. 9 column in the Portland Press Herald, I came upon the following: “(Supreme Court nominee Brett) Kavanaugh in his testimony … referred to contraceptives as ‘abortion-inducing drugs’ while describing a case involving insurance coverage for all forms of birth control.”

Sen. Susan Collins has indicated that she would have trouble supporting a Supreme Court justice “who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade.” As someone who has prescribed contraception, I think Kavanaugh’s apparent misunderstanding of their pharmacodynamics demonstrates such hostility.

Sen. Collins, please do not vote to confirm anyone who does not understand the issues on which he or she votes.

Christine Iyer

Cape Elizabeth

