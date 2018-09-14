Sen. Susan Collins must oppose President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. I believe her political future in the state of Maine depends on it.

Kavanaugh has stated that he does not believe a sitting president should even be questioned in criminal cases. Trump is likely to run into criminal problems. Given special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the events of last week and, in fact, of the last year and a half, Trump must stand accountable.

Additionally, Kavanaugh will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Trump knows it (or he never would have nominated Kavanaugh), we know it and Sen. Collins knows it.

The future of the country depends on her decision. I hope she won’t be duped again.

Melissa Allen

Scarborough

