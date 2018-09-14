I am unsure whether Sen. Susan Collins understands how upset her constituents are that she is not listening to them!

We are trying to tell her we want her to oppose Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. The lives of women and girls literally depend on this.

It’s upsetting to me that a spokeswoman for Sen. Collins thinks that the fundraising (raising money for the senator’s potential 2020 opponent if she supports Kavanaugh) is “extortion.” I suspect that’s because it’s making Sen. Collins feel guilty. Part of her knows that supporting him is the wrong thing for people with a true moral center.

I urge the senator to show my daughters that people in government care about us. I urge the senator to oppose Kavanaugh openly and aggressively.

Heather Denkmire

Portland

