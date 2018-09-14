RUMFORD — Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Thursday evening that claimed the life of a Rumford man.

The crash was called in around 7:50 p.m. and responded to by Sgt. James Bernard.

The lone rider was identified as Paul Pelletier, 57, who was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson north on the South Rumford Road. The bike left the road and went off onto the shoulder. Pelletier lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Chief Stacy Carter said Friday the incident remains under investigation pending toxicology tests.

