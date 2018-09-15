DALLAS — Actor Kevin Hart surprised the students of a Dallas high school by dropping in to be interim principal for a day.

Hart told hundreds of cheering students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts that under his leadership they would be eating “chicken nuggets every day.”

The comedian encouraged students to believe in their talents and not be discouraged if they are rejected. He said they know better than anyone what they are capable of doing.

Hart’s day at school was arranged to promote his new movie, “Night School,” due to open in theaters on Sept. 28.

