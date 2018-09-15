A football bounces in funny ways, and Saturday afternoon at Boulos Stadium, it bounced in favor of Cheverus.

While hosting Lewiston in a battle of teams looking to keep pace in Class A North, the Stags forced three turnovers and caught a huge break in the first half when an apparent Blue Devils touchdown instead resulted in a fumble. On the game’s final play, Cheverus defensive back Colt Dumond knocked down a pass in the end zone to preserve a hard-fought 19-13 victory.

Teigan Lindstedt celebrates the go-ahead touchdown with Cheverus teammate Vick Marrone during a 19-13 win over Lewiston. Teigan Lindstedt of Cheverus stretches for the end zone while being tackled by Lewiston's Dylon Jackson as he scores the winning touchdown Saturday in a 19-13 victory at Boulos Stadium.

“Winning means a lot,” said Cheverus Coach Mike Vance. “We’re trying to mature as a group, and I think we’re moving in the right direction. We found a way. That’s why we do this, to see young guys grow.”

The first half was a story of missed opportunities. The Stags (2-1) couldn’t take advantage of an early interception, and the Blue Devils (0-3) were left shaking their heads following one of the more improbable plays of this or any season.

With 7:30 to play in the second quarter, Blue Devils quarterback Tanner Cortes found Lucas Nichols down the field, and Nichols broke away for what looked like a 65-yard score. But just before crossing the goal line, Nichols dropped the ball, and Dumond fell on it in the ensuing scrum in the end zone.

The Stags got their running game in gear in the second half.

With 10:23 to play in the third quarter, Sean Tompkins broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run to put Cheverus on top, 7-0.

Lewiston came right back on a 21-yard TD pass from Cortes to Hunter Landry, but the Blue Devils couldn’t convert the extra point.

Ian Trafford then rumbled in from 43 yards for the Stags, but they missed the PAT, which loomed large when Landry broke a 53-yard touchdown run and Jaheim Whiting added the extra point to make it 13-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

Then, after a 20-yard punt return by Dumond, Teigan Lindstedt scored on a 27-yard run. The extra-point attempt by Cam Harris was blocked, but Cheverus was up 19-13 with 5:30 to go.

“We held a couple plays in reserve,” said Lindstedt. “I saw an open hole. I saw a guy on my back, but I wasn’t going to stop until I reached the end zone.”

Lewiston had one final chance, getting the ball at its 25 with 1:13 remaining. Cortes drove the Blue Devils to the Cheverus 7, and after a penalty backed them up 5 yards, Cortes threw to the end zone on the game’s last play, only to see Dumond outleap receiver Evan Williams and knock the ball down.

“I knew they wouldn’t run it, so I got ready and I swatted it down,” Dumond said. “It was a great feeling.”

The Stags gained 291 yards, led by Lindstedt with 122 rushing yards. Tompkins rushed for 93 yards, and Trafford had 59 yards.

Lewiston mustered 289 yards and was paced by Cortes, who was 12 of 24 passing for 224 yards. Landry had 94 yards rushing and 30 receiving. The Blue Devils committed three turnovers.

“It was a great football game and I’m pleased with how we fought,” said Lewiston Coach Bruce Nicholas. “This is something we can build (on). I think one win could lead to two wins. We just have to get rolling.”

