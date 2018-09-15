BRUNSWICK — Bobby Maimaron totaled 219 yards of offense and scored four touchdowns Satuday for Williams, which opened a 31-point halftime lead and defeated Bowdoin 41-6 in a NESCAC football opener at Whittier Field.

Bowdoin scored with 7:43 remaining when Michael Cloppse received Griff Stalcup’s 11-yard pass to make it 41-6.

Stalcup was 7 of 13 for 64 yards. Austin McCrum, the former Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist from Thornton Academy, was 10 of 25 for 73 yards.

AMHERST 19, BATES 7: Ollie Eberth scored two touchdowns, and Jack Hickey rushed for 137 yards and a score as the Mammoths won a NESCAC opener at Lewiston.

Bates scored with 8:37 remaining when Brendan Costa ran in from 26 yards, but Eberth scored his second touchdown to make it 19-7 with just over four minutes left.

MASS. MARITIME ACADEMY 22, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 7: The Buccaneers (1-1) used a 6-yard Matt Long touchdown run and a George Lampros field goal to build a 10-0 halftime lead and held off the Mariners (0-2) at Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

Maine Maritime scored on Bailey Sawyer’s 10-yard toss to Dominic Casale to make it 13-7.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 31, HUSSON 28: Brendan Smith found Steven Fedorach for the go-ahead score from 19 yards with 3:12 remaining and the Golden Bears (2-1) held off the Eagles (1-2) at Bangor.

Fedorach’s go-ahead score capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:53.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, JOHNSON & WALES 1: The 15th-ranked Monks (7-0, 3-0 Great Northeast Athletic) allowed a goal, then rallied to down the Wildcats (3-1-1, 1-1) at Standish.

It was the first regular-season goal allowed by St. Joseph’s since Oct. 1, 2016 in a 2-1 win, also against Johnson & Wales.

COLBY 0, WILLIAMS 0: Dan Carlson stopped five shots for Colby (1-2, 0-1 NESCAC) and Aaron Schein had three saves for Williams (1-0, 1-0) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

GORDON 5, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Tyler Modzeleski and Jarvin Ramirez had two goals apiece as the Fighting Scots (4-2, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) shut out the Nor’easters (1-4, 0-1) at Biddeford.

Josh Beveridge also scored.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Dennis Vazquez had a pair of goals as the Anchormen (2-2-1, 1-0 Little East) downed the Huskies (1-4-1, 0-1) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Vazquez first scored on a breakaway pass from Kossivi Dogbey into the lower right corner in the 34th minute and added a successful penalty kick with 4:43 remaining to play.

TUFTS 1, BATES 0: Sterling Weatherbie scored 5:19 into overtime as the Jumbos (4-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (2-2, 0-2) at Medford, Massachusetts.

Robbie Montanaro stopped five shots for Bates.

WESLEYAN 2, BOWDOIN 0: Mike Gallo scored 4:06 into the game and the Cardinals (2-2, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (2-3, 0-2) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Wesleyan made it 2-0 in the 24th minute when James Schubauer scored from Lucas Kimball.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 1, PAUL SMITH’S 0: Stephen Brady scored from Noah Edborg 2:34 into the second half as the Seawolves (4-1-1, 4-0-1 Yankee Small College) edged the Bobcats (1-5, 1-3) at South Portland.

Camden Labrecque had 10 saves for SMCC.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

GORDON 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Tori Caswell scored from a scramble and the Fighting Scots (3-3, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) shut out the Nor’easters (1-3-1, 0-1) at Biddeford.

Emily Ashman and Jenna Pannone combined for 11 saves for UNE. Giselle Maso turned back five shots for Gordon.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Madyson Christian scored the winner with a rising shot to the far post to lead the Anchormen (2-4, 1-0 Little East) past the Huskies (5-1, 0-1) at Gorham.

Southern Maine made it 1-0 on Ciera Berthiaume’s team-high sixth goal in the eighth minute, taking a through ball from Alexandria Allain and putting a shot inside the far post, Soliei Galagarza countered unassisted four minutes later for Rhode Island College.

TUFTS 2, BATES 0: Liz Reed took a loping pass from Alessandra Sadler and scored on a header as the Jumbos (5-0, 3-0 NESCAC) scored two minutes into the game and went on to defeat the Bobcats (1-3, 0-3) at Medford, Massachusetts.

WESLEYAN 2, BOWDOIN 0: Liz Young scored in the 30th minute to put the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 NESCAC) up 1-0 against the Polar Bears (1-2-1, 1-2) at Middletown, Connecticut. Lauren Goetzman made it 2-0 in the 83rd minute.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 4, PAUL SMITH’S 2: Callie O’Brien scored twice – one in each half – as the Seawolves (5-0, 5-0 Yankee Small College) shut out the Bobcats (0-5, 0-5) at South Portland.

WILLIAMS 1, COLBY 0: Sydney Jones’ unassisted goal in the 11th minute lifted the Ephs (4-0, 3-0 NESCAC) over the Mules (2-2, 0-2) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 2, WESLEYAN 0: Emma Stevens scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to lead the Polar Bears (4-0, 3-0 NESCAC) past the Cardinals (2-2, 0-1) at Middletown, Connecticut.

ST. JOSEPH’S 9, REGIS 0: Kara Kelly scored four goals as the Monks (6-0, 2-0 Great Northeast) cruised past the Pride (1-4, 1-1) at Weston, Massachusetts.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 1: Dorina Sirois scored the go-ahead goal from Samantha Ellis early in the second half as the Huskies (4-1, 2-0 Little East) came back to defeat the Warriors (1-3, 1-1) at Gorham.

TUFTS 4, BATES 2: Rachel Hamilton scored after 12:34 and the Jumbos (3-0, 2-0 NESCAC) took a 3-0 halftime lead en route to a win over the Bobcats (0-3, 0-3) at Medford, Massachusetts.

WILLIAMS 3, COLBY 1: Meredith Wright scored twice and the Ephs (3-0, 2-0 NESCAC) took a 3-0 halftime lead on the way to a win over the Mules (2-2, 0-2) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

