SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Another miscommunication almost led to another game-altering interception for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Only this time, the San Francisco 49ers got bailed out by a flag and held on to beat the Detroit Lions.

Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, and caught a break when a defensive holding call negated a late interception as the 49ers held on to beat the Lions 30-27 on Sunday.

“Very happy,” Garoppolo said of his emotions after realizing a penalty wiped out his mistake. “I didn’t see what happened on that with the flag and everything, but very happy.”

The big play came after Detroit (0-2) had cut San Francisco’s 30-13 lead to three points thanks to two fourth-quarter touchdown passes by Matthew Stafford. With the 49ers facing third-and-2 near midfield, Garoppolo threw a quick out to Matt Breida. Tracy Walker stepped in front and intercepted the pass, returning it to the San Francisco 7.

But Quandre Diggs was called for holding George Kittle on the other side of the field, giving the 49ers (1-1) a reprieve.

“I didn’t see it, but it doesn’t matter,” Detroit Coach Matt Patricia said. “That’s the way the game is being called all the way across the board. We just can’t do it, make plays and then the penalties.”

Last week a wrong pattern run by Kendrick Bourne led to a pick-six by Garoppolo, who threw three interceptions in a 24-16 loss at Minnesota that gave him his first loss after winning his first seven career starts.

Garoppolo threw a 4-yard TD pass to Bourne in the second quarter Sunday and an 11-yarder to Garrett Celek in the third to hand Patricia, his old friend from their New England days, a second straight loss to begin his tenure as coach of the Lions. Garoppolo finished 18 of 26 for 206 yards, but was sacked six times.

Breida did much of the rest by rushing for 138 yards and breaking the game open with a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, with help from impressive downfield blocking by receiver Pierre Garcon. It was the longest run for San Francisco since Colin Kaepernick scored on a 90-yard run against the Chargers on Dec. 20, 2014.

“It’s like backyard football,” Breida said. “You see someone break a long run, see someone out there running, you have to block someone. That’s what he did.”

Stafford was much sharper for the Lions than he was last week, when he threw four interceptions. He was 34 of 53 for 347 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, but it wasn’t enough.

He threw TD passes in the fourth quarter to Marvin Jones Jr. and Michael Roberts but was unable to lead another scoring drive after taking over at the Detroit 16 with 1:08 to play. He threw an incomplete pass to Theo Riddick on fourth-and-2 from his 39 with 14 seconds left.

“We just have to make a few more plays, whether it be earlier in the game or later,” Stafford said.

