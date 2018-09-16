Re: “Self-made millionaire runs on authenticity” (Sept. 9, Page A1):

It is uplifting to see a feature article about a self-made local leader, such as Republican gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody, rather than the constant barrage of stories about opiates and homelessness. While all are important, it will be the leaders of tomorrow who contribute the most to solving these problems. Thanks again for a great in-depth article.

Daniel Greenstein

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >