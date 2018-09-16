Given the information that’s being revealed, and the information not being given, I ask that Sen. Angus King and Sen. Susan Collins reject the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Rejecting the appointment isn’t partisan; checks and balances, and therefore American democracy are being tested. We cannot seat a SCOTUS judge who is unwilling to say that he will rein in a president’s strong authoritarian impulses if the need proves necessary.

There have been concerns that there’s not enough passion in opposing this nomination. Consider this an impassioned plea – an informed citizen crying at the top of her rhetorical lungs, not from party loyalty or from blind personality politics. I’m a U.S. citizen who wants her country to offer future generations the democratic ideals I have benefited from – keep America a leader in world democracy as well as its hopes of equality!

Shari Lynn Bence

Porter

Share

< Previous

Next >