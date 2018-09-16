EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Frank Gore moved up in the NFL record books with a history-making run – and helped deliver the Miami Dolphins a victory with a game-sealing catch Sunday.

Gore moved past Curtis Martin for fourth on the career rushing list, Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, Kenyan Drake ran for a score and the Dolphins took advantage of several mistakes by Sam Darnold and the New York Jets for a 20-12 victory.

But with the game still hanging in the balance late in the fourth quarter, it was the 35-year-old Gore who reached back into his playmaking past. On third-and-19 and with the Dolphins nursing an eight-point lead, Ryan Tannehill threw a short pass to Gore, who got his hands on the ball and zipped up the field for exactly 19 yards before going down.

“Frank made a heck of a catch there down low,” Tannehill said. “I was off-balance and the ball just went straight down on me. Frank did an amazing job of scooping that thing, making the catch and getting the first down.”

The Dolphins were then able to run out the clock, giving them their first 2-0 start since 2013.

Gore earned a game ball from Coach Adam Gase for that play as well as his 8-yard run in the third quarter that put him behind only Barry Sanders, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing,” defensive end Cameron Wake said. “The team as a whole is honored to play with the guy.”

Gore, in his first season with the Dolphins and 14th in the NFL, finished with 25 yards on nine carries.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I’ve been doubted my whole life, coming out of college (at Miami) with the injuries that I had. People were saying I would only be in the league two or three years. I’d be done. I’ve been blessed to keep going and have success.”

T.J. McDonald and Xavien Howard each intercepted Darnold, and punter Matt Haack consistently put the Jets (1-1) in lousy field position to start drives.

Tannehill finished 17 of 23 for 168 yards and also ran for 44 yards on eight carries for the Dolphins, coming off a win in the longest NFL game since the 1970 merger by outlasting Tennessee in 7 hours, 8 minutes last Sunday.

“What we’re doing out there is close to what we’re looking to do,” Gase said of his team. “We just have to do a few things better.”

After a solid NFL debut, the 21-year-old Darnold struggled a bit.

He was 25 of 41 for 334 yards and a touchdown with the two interceptions in his second NFL start, but struggled to get the offense moving.

The Jets will have a short turnaround, traveling to winless Cleveland to play Thursday night.

“Just missed opportunities,” Darnold said. “I think that goes for every game where you look at all the plays you wish you could have back. Again, short week, got a game Thursday and we’ve got to (get) right back to it tonight.”

Darnold got off to a much better start than in the opener in Detroit, when his first pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. But on the Jets’ second possession in this one, Darnold turned it over when his pass intended for Quincy Enunwa was intercepted by McDonald.

Three plays later, Drake took a handoff from Tannehill up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Dolphins a 7-0 advantage.

Miami took advantage of another turnover after Darnold completed a 10-yard pass to Robby Anderson, who had the ball knocked out of his hands by Kiko Alonso. Raekwon McMillan recovered for the Dolphins at the Jets 49, giving Miami a short field. Albert Wilson scored on a 29-yard catch to make it 14-0.

Share

< Previous

Next >