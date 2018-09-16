JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight months later and with the stakes not nearly as high, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t pull off another fourth-quarter comeback Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Blake Bortles threw four touchdown passes, including a clinching 61-yard pass to Dede Westbrook in the fourth quarter, and the Jaguars avenged a loss in last year’s AFC championship game, beating the Patriots 31-20.
The Jaguars were up 24-3 and in a rhythm when Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore punched the ball loose after a reception by DJ Chark Jr. Brady then threw a touchdown pass to Chris Hogan, who beat Jalen Ramsey on a slant.
Stephen Gostkowski cut the deficit to 24-13 with a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but then Bortles threw a short pass to Westbrook, who raced all the way to the end zone.
This story will be updated.
