Zane McIntyre made 21 saves and Danton Heinen had the only goal in the shootout to give a Boston Bruins split squad a 2-1 exhibition victory over the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on Sunday in Boston.

Jakub Lauko scored for the Bruins in the first period. Brett Connolly tied it in the second.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame career is not over yet.

Wade has decided to return to the Miami Heat and play a 16th NBA season, making his announcement Sunday night. Wade spent the last 21/2 months weighing his options, and retirement was a serious possibility.

Instead, he’ll be back in Miami after all – likely on a $2.4 million, one-year deal.

• Timberwolves center Justin Patton will undergo surgery and is sidelined indefinitely after injuring his right foot during a workout.

GOLF

LPGA: Angela Stanford ended her long wait for a first major title when her 3-under 68 was enough to win the Evian Championship by one shot after longtime leader Amy Olson made double-bogey on the 18th in Evian-les-Bains, France.

At age 40, and 15 years after she was runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open, Stanford’s wild final few holes gave her a 12-under total of 272.

Olson had a chance to force a playoff but missed a six-foot putt on the 18th. She finished with a 74 and in a four-way tie for second.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Paul Broadhurst won The Ally Challenge for his tour-leading third victory of the season, closing with a birdie to beat Brandt Jobe by two strokes in tour golf’s return to Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Ashun Wu of China birdied the 18th hole to secure a one-stroke victory over Englishman Chris Wood at the KLM Open in The Hague, Netherlands.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon won his fifth series championship with an easy second-place finish at Sonoma Raceway in California, while Ryan Hunter-Reay won the race from the pole.

Dixon needed only a steady race to hold off challenger Alexander Rossi in the championship fight. Rossi broke his front wing on the opening lap when he ran into teammate Marco Andretti, and it effectively ended his chances.

Dixon’s five championships trail only A.J. Foyt’s seven.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton won the floodlit Singapore Grand Prix from pole position for his 69th series victory, extending his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to a commanding 40 points.

The Mercedes driver made a clean start and was largely untroubled as he beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen by nine seconds, with Vettel much further back in third.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Croatia’s Borna Coric ended a sustained comeback bid from the United States by rallying past Frances Tiafoe, 6-7 (0), 6-1, 6-7 (11), 6-1, 6-3, in the decisive fifth match of a topsy-turvy semifinal at Zadar, Croatia.

Croatia will visit defending champion France in the Nov. 23-25 final.

Earlier, substitute Sam Querrey rallied from a deep hole to keep the U.S. alive, beating sixth-ranked Marin Cilic 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

JAPAN WOMEN’S OPEN: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei overpowered American qualifier Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-2 to win the title in Tokyo. Hsieh converted five of six break points against the 17-year-old, who was playing in her first WTA final.

Share

< Previous

Next >