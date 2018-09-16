STANDISH — Alexandra Belaire scored two goals, including the winner in the second overtime, to give undefeated St. Joseph’s College a 2-1 victory against Kean in a nonconference field hockey game Sunday.

After a scoreless first half, Belaire gave St. Joseph’s (7-0) a 1-0 lead, but Melissa Way answered late in regulation for the Cougars (2-5).

Belaire’s winner was assisted by Kayla Veilleux.

MAINE 7, UC DAVIS 1: Libby Riedl scored twice to lead the Black Bears (7-0) over the Mustangs (4-5) at Burlington, Vermont.

Riedl opened the scoring after 1:30. Emily Hindle, Nina Keur and Casey Crowley added goals to make it 4-0 early.

After Shannon Wong scored for UC Davis before halftime, Riedl, Lydia Gavner and Samantha Wagg added second-half goals.

MT. HOLYOKE 3, THOMAS 2: Abby Baldwin scored just over a minute into overtime to give the Lyons (3-2) a comeback win over the Terriers (3-5) at Waterville.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, WELLESLEY 1: Brooke Lemerise and Sydney Liptak each scored twice as UNE (2-4) beat the Blue (3-3) at Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Kendra MacDonald and Kersey Boulay added UNE goals.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BATES 3, BABSON 1: So Kim had two goals as the Bobcats (2-3) cruised past the Beavers (3-3-1) at Lewiston.

After Emma Dineen of Babson opened the scoring in the first two minutes, Kim and Riley Turcotte countered to give Bates a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Katherine Nuckols finished with three saves for Bates. Kayla Salmon stopped six shots for Babson.

CENTRAL MAINE C.C. 2, PAUL SMITH’S 1: Cassidy Hart and Samantha Belardo scored in the first half as the Mustangs (3-2) defeated the Bobcats (0-6) at Auburn.

BOWDOIN 7, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 0: Julia Adelmann had a goal and two assists as the Polar Bears (2-2-1) defeated the Beavers (0-7) at Brunswick.

Alia Haskins, Kate Morrison, Sydney Reaper, Emma Beane, Aine Lawlor and Morgan Gallagher also scored.

MAINE 11, UMAINE-MACHIAS 0: Nicole Bailey and Charlotte Messer each scored twice as the Black Bears (4-3-1) dominated the Clippers (5-2) at Orono.

MEN’S SOCCER

CENTRAL MAINE C.C. 3, PAUL SMITH’S 2: Kenneth Ball scored twice to lead the Mustangs (4-1) over the Bobcats (1-5) at Auburn.

FOOTBALL

AP POLL: LSU surged to No. 6 after its second victory of September against a highly ranked team, and Wisconsin tumbled to 18th after becoming the first top-10 team this year to be upset by an unranked opponent.

Alabama strengthened its hold on No. 1, receiving a season-high 58 first-place votes. Clemson slipped out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season. Georgia moved up a spot to second, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams. Clemson is third with three first-place votes, followed by No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma.

LSU has gone from No. 25 to start the season to No. 6 in three weeks.

The Tigers beat Miami, the preseason No. 8 team, in Week 1 in Arlington, Texas, then knocked off Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn slipped from No. 7 to No. 9.

LSU: Receiver Drake Davis, who was suspended in August for hitting his former girlfriend, was arrested for a second time on charges of beating the same woman.

