NEW YORK — Dellin Betances blew a one-run lead in the eighth inning, sending the New York Yankees stumbling into a series against baseball’s best team with a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Betances (4-6) allowed hits to four of his first five batters, including a tying single by Kendrys Morales and a go-ahead double by Randal Grichuk. Betances has lost in two of his past three appearances.

Blue Jays reliever Ken Giles celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire after Toronto's 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Yankees in New York on Sunday.

The Yankees’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot remained six.

New York opens a three-game home series against major league-leading Boston on Tuesday afternoon. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone says the team may get slugger Aaron Judge back during the series.

RAYS 5, ATHLETICS 4: Khris Davis hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, but Oakland came up short for the second straight day at St. Petersburg, Florida.

C.J. Cron and Willy Adames homered off A’s starter Mike Fiers. Eight Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

TIGERS 6, INDIANS 4: Cleveland rested several of its regulars a day after clinching the AL Central and lost at home, as Jim Adduci homered and drove in a career-high four runs for Detroit.

Josh Donaldson, acquired from Toronto on July 31, started at third base for the Indians and was 0 for 4. He’s 2 for 13 in four games with Cleveland.

ANGELS 4, MARINERS 3: Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer and Justin Upton homered in his third straight game as Los Angeles avoided a four-game sweep at home.

ORIOLES 8, WHITE SOX 4: Jonathan Villar and Adam Jones homered, rookie Cedric Mullins had a career-high four hits and Baltimore avoided a three-game sweep at home.

The Orioles earned their 43rd victory, assuring they can’t match the major league record of 120 losses in a season, set by the 1962 Mets.

TWINS 9, ROYALS 6: Tyler Austin hit one of Minnesota’s four home runs, made a spectacular catch while flipping into the dugout down the first-base line and helped the Twins avoid a four-game sweep at Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 2, CUBS 1: Scott Schebler homered on Jose Quintana’s first pitch of the game, Phillip Ervin also went deep and Cincinnati won at Chicago, ending the Cubs’ three-game winning streak.

Joey Votto had three hits for last-place Cincinnati, which stopped a three-game skid.

PIRATES 3, BREWERS 2: Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana hit back-to-back home runs to begin the ninth for Milwaukee, but the NL wild-card leaders couldn’t complete the rally in a loss at home.

NATIONALS 6, BRAVES 4: Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon hit two-run homers, 19-year-old rookie Juan Soto added an RBI single in the ninth and Washington won at Atlanta.

The Braves have lost eight of their last 11 at home.

MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 4: Peter O’Brien homered and drove in three runs as visiting Miami blunted Philadelphia’s bid to move up in the playoff race.

ROCKIES 3, GIANTS 2: Antonio Senzatela pitched shutout ball into the sixth and also hit a two-run single as Colorado held its lead for the second NL wild-card spot and avoided a sweep at San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Justin Verlander struck out 11 in seven solid innings and Houston extended its AL West edge with a win at home.

PADRES 7, RANGERS 3: Rookie Francisco Mejia hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth and San Diego avoid a three-game sweep at home.

