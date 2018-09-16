GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including one from 35 yards as time expired, and the Minnesota Vikings had to settle for a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers after rallying from a late 13-point deficit Sunday.

The rookie’s final attempt went to the right of the uprights, just like his kick from 49 yards earlier in overtime. Carlson also missed from 48 in the second quarter.

Clay Matthews of the Green Bay Packers can't believe the second-half penalty Sunday: He was called for roughing the passer against the Minnesota Vikings. It didn't settle anything but then again, nothing did. When both kickers failed, the game ended 29-29. Associated Press/Mike Roemer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Packers kicker Mason Crosby matched a career high with five field goals, but his potential game-winner from 52 yards went wide left as time expired in regulation.

According to the NFL, this is the first time since 1973 that there were two ties in the first two weeks of the season. The Lions-Packers game, along with the Eagles-Giants game, each ended a tie in Week 2 that year.

It’s also the first time in league history that a game ended in a 29-29 tie.

COWBOYS 20, GIANTS 13: Dak Prescott threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin on the third play of the game and Dallas (1-1) sacked Eli Manning six times in a victory over New York (0-2) at Arlington, Texas.

The Dallas defense was strong again, just as in an opening loss at Carolina, as the Cowboys avoided the first 0-2 start in seven seasons under Coach Jason Garrett.

BUCCANEERS 27, EAGLES 21: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns for the second straight week, leading Tampa Bay (2-0) over visiting Philadelphia (1-1).

Filling in for suspended quarterback Jameis Winston, Fitzpatrick, 35, completed 27 of 32 passes for 402 yards and has the Bucs off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2010.

COLTS 21, WASHINGTON 9: Andrew Luck threw for two touchdown passes, shook off two interceptions and engineered a game-sealing drive, and Indianapolis (1-1) beat Washington (1-1) at Landover, Maryland.

Luck was 21 of 31 for 179 yards and had a TD pass in a 25th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NFL.

TITANS 20, TEXANS 17: Ryan Succop kicked a 31-yard field goal with one minute left, and Tennessee (1-1) held off Houston (0-2) at Nashville, Tennessee, to give Mike Vrabel his first victory as an NFL head coach.

Succop also kicked a tying 42-yarder in the fourth quarter as Tennessee pulled out the win with quarterback Marcus Mariota watching from the sideline because of an elbow injury. The Titans also were missing their top three offensive tackles.

SAINTS 21, BROWNS 18: Wil Lutz kicked a 44-yard field goal for New Orleans with 21 seconds left, Cleveland kicker Zane Gonzalez pushed the second of his two missed field goals wide right in the final seconds, and the Saints (1-1) held on at home for a victory that extended the winless streak for the Browns (0-1-1) to 19 games.

Gonzalez also missed two extra points, one week after his potential winning field goal was blocked in a season-opening tie with Pittsburgh.

CHIEFS 42, STEELERS 37: Patrick Mahomes tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes and visiting Kansas City (2-0) put on an offensive display in a win over Pittsburgh (0-1-1).

Mahomes finished 23 of 28 for 326 yards in his third career start as the Chiefs won in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1986. Mahomes has 10 touchdown passes through two weeks, the most by a quarterback through two games in NFL history.

FALCONS 31, PANTHERS 24: Matt Ryan ran for a pair of scores for the first time in his career and threw a pair of TD passes, leading Atlanta (1-1) over visiting Carolina (1-1).

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was rocked by a cheap shot from Damontae Kazee, who was thrown out for the helmet-to-helmet hit while Newton was sliding at the end of the run.

CHARGERS 31, BILLS 20: Melvin Gordon matched a career high by scoring three touchdowns, and Los Angeles (1-1) defeated Buffalo (0-2) at Orchard Park, New York.

Gordon scored on a 20-yard run and added two touchdowns receiving.

RAMS 34, CARDINALS 0: Todd Gurley ran for three touchdowns, Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and a touchdown, and Los Angeles (2-0) dominated visiting Arizona (0-2).

BRONCOS 20, RAIDERS 19: Brandon McManus kicked a 36-yard field goal just inside the right upright with six seconds left, pushing Denver (2-0) over visiting Oakland (0-2) and denying Jon Gruden his first win as a head coach since 2008.

