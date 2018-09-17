A Democratic Party-backed political action committee targeting Maine’s governor’s race has topped $1 million in spending, most to oppose Republican candidate Shawn Moody, part of a coordinated nationwide effort to sway races that could flip congressional redistricting power back to the Democrats.

A Better Maine reported spending $343,805 on Maine’s governor’s race in recent days, with $264,000 earmarked for anti-Moody advertising, $44,500 for polling and $35,325 for ad supporting Democratic candidate Janet Mills.

A Better Maine had already reporting spending $675,000 in the race, bringing its total spending in the race to over $1 million.

The source of the vast majority of the PAC’s donations has not been reported, with only $65,000 from the Democratic Governors Association filed so far, according to state campaign finance reports. The next deadline for reports naming donors is Oct. 5.

Earlier this year, the Democratic Governors Association announced it planned to spend $20 million in gubernatorial races in eight states – including Maine – that could determine which party has control over drawing electoral boundaries in 2021. Congressional redistricting is only done once each decade.

The Moody and Mills campaigns, polling at a virtual dead heat, have raised roughly the same amount – $1 million – but most of the PAC money in the race so far is from Democrats.

Previously the PAC that had spent the most on the gubernatorial race was Priorities USA Action, which spent $490,346, mostly on social media ad buys. The money came from the national super PAC of the same name, which is a longtime Democratic powerhouse PAC that received $6 million in contributions from Donald Sussman and $5 million from George Soros this year alone, according to the Federal Election Commission.

This story will be updated.

