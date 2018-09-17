SOUTH BERWICK — Leah Glidden had a goal and an assist to lead Marshwood to a 2-0 victory against Scarborough in an SMAA field hockey game Monday.

Glidden scored the opening goal with 20:47 remaining in the first half on a smooth tap-in following a shot by Corrin Hasty.

“The ball movement transitioning down(field) was very nice. It felt so good, everything fell into place,” said Glidden.

“When Corrin hit that ball and it went past the goalie, I just stuck my stick in there and got the last touch on it. It was very good teamwork getting (the ball) down there.”

The Hawks (4-2) took a 2-0 lead with 13:20 left in the game on a goal by Emma Howarth, assisted by Glidden.

“It’s easy to tell that I have one of the best players in the state in (Glidden),” said Marshwood Coach Kristin Dupont.

Scarborough (4-2) had trouble starting its offense. Despite having a handful of shot attempts, the Red Storm were unable to place one on goal.

“We’ve been working really hard in practice on defense. A lot of it in practice is getting the ball out wide and stop going up the middle right back at (the opponent),” said Dupont. “(We) did that. There were a few little errors, but other than that (we) looked great back there.”

The Red Storm only had one corner and that didn’t come until just over one minute remained.

“Certain bounces of the ball go a certain way. Unfortunately, (Marshwood) took advantage of those opportunities,” said Scarborough Coach Kerry Mariello. “They are a very quick team. They definitely outran us. Condition-wise, they’re in far better shape.”

Marshwood finished with nine corners, including four straight over a one-minute span early in the second half.

“It’s a pretty big week for us and starting it off with a win is huge,” said Glidden.

“We all had that mindset where we had to get down and aggressive in the circle to dominate the game.”

“Honestly, that was the best I’ve seen (us) play in a long time,” said Dupont.

Marshwood held a 1-0 lead but had its own offensive problems in the first half.

The Hawks were able to get only two shots on goal in the half and just one in the final 20 minutes.

“Defense has been our strong suit (this season), overall,” said Mariello. “We’ve just had some trouble getting the ball up in the offensive end and creating (chances).”

Abigail Roy made two saves for Scarborough.

“We have to play the same way every day. We need to get into that habit of, if we play this way today, play the same way tomorrow and not show up like a completely different team,” said Dupont.

“If we play smart and do all the right things, I think we’re one of the top teams.”

