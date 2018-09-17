Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth leading cause of death; there are more than 5 million Americans living with the disease, including 28,000 here in Maine.

I am the co-chair of the Greater Portland Walk to End Alzheimer’s and am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at 8 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Payson Park in Portland.

My grandmother struggled with Alzheimer’s, and I saw firsthand the toll it takes on everyone in the family as years pass with no hope of improvement or cure. She passed away eight years ago and since then I have volunteered my time and raised funds to further our goal of the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. We have an opportunity to make a real difference. I encourage you to join us on Sept. 22 in Portland and learn more by visiting alz.org/walk.

Katharine Duchette

Westbrook

