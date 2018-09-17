The U.S. International Trade Commission recently handed down an important ruling that could lower the cost of newsprint here in Maine. It’s a decision that could have an impact on the way Mainers and all Americans live their freedoms. But how?

Publishers and media outlets in Maine and around the country have explained that the extra newsprint costs are an obstacle that could limit print media’s ability to play a vibrant role in the media landscape.

At the First Amendment Museum, we strongly believe that the more choices Mainers and Americans have to source their daily news, the better.

Maine’s congressional delegation spoke out. Sen. Angus King said in reaction to the decision, “Newspapers provide vital information to their readers and are critical participants in our democracy – particularly for those who live in rural areas where the internet either doesn’t reach or is inaccessible to residents, and for our older citizens, but also for those who just prefer to read the paper, on paper.”

Well said, Senator.

Rebecca L. Lazure

executive director, First Amendment Museum at the Gannett House

Augusta

