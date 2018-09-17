I had the great privilege of attending a session of the hearings on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. I sat three rows behind him and could sense him squirming. He refused to answer questions in a straightforward manner.

I was so disturbed to see the headline in the Portland Press Herald that said that Sen. Susan Collins still thinks that Judge Kavanaugh believes that Roe v. Wade is settled law. I read the email that he wrote. His answer was carefully worded, but I believe it clearly shows his true feelings. Any precedent or settled law can be overturned. You just need a majority of justices on the court.

He clearly is anti-choice. His previous rulings show that. I believe that President Trump would not have nominated him otherwise.

I had an abortion when I was 17. It was before Roe v. Wade. I had to go to Pennsylvania. My dad drove me there. It was done by a doctor who had lost his daughter when she had an illegal abortion. She was too ashamed to ask for his help. After that, he devoted himself to helping other girls.

I was lucky. I lived. I am 73 now. My husband and I have a wonderful daughter and two granddaughters who live in Portland. I can’t bear to think that they might have to live through something like I experienced.

Sen. Collins has always been such a strong supporter of women’s right to choose and of women’s health. I ask her: Please do not vote to confirm this man. We cannot go back to such horrible times.

Susan Johnston

Cape Elizabeth

