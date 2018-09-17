More than any other of his views, I am very concerned regarding Brett Kavanaugh’s views on the Second Amendment.

Kavanaugh’s dissent in Heller II (a follow-up to the case that struck down a Washington, D.C., handgun ban) scares me. This country needs stricter gun laws – if not bans on certain weapons, then at least strict background checks across the board, as well as requirements for licensure and insurance. In concluding in that dissent that semi-automatic weapons should not be banned, Kavanaugh based his reasoning on the fact that those guns have not historically been banned.

Would a test gauging a law based on historical standards allow any change in further restrictions on guns? That’s such a sad thought – that the strides our country is taking on gun violence awareness and the consensus that we need better gun laws could be stymied by the highest court.

Sen. Susan Collins must vote “no” on Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. I am a moderate, but on this issue, our whole country is becoming progressive – we need common-sense gun laws.

Erin Lichtenstein

Yarmouth

