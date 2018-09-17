All gubernatorial candidates were invited to the Maine Medical Association’s annual meeting Sept. 9. Democrat Janet Mills and independents Alan Caron and Terry Hayes attended. Republican Shawn Moody did not, with no reason given.

Physicians care for people and deserve to understand Mr. Moody’s ideas on health care. Does he understand these complex and interrelated issues? What would his plans be if elected?

All we know is that he is against expanding Medicaid to a significant portion of Maine residents. We as doctors care for many of these people on a regular basis without any payment at all, and can see how the current situation adversely affects their health care and their lives.

His lack of interest in attending a meeting where he would have been subject to the kind of questions that have no easy answers does not bode well for Maine citizens should he be elected.

Barry Salter, M.D.

Kennebunkport

