ORONO — The University of Maine football team moved up to No. 13 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll and to No. 16 in the American Football Coaches Association Coaches’ Poll.

The Black Bears, who are coming off a bye week, are 2-0 with wins of rival New Hampshire and FBS opponent Western Kentucky.

The win over Western Kentucky was the Black Bears’ first over an FBS program since 2013. The win over New Hampshire was Maine’s first over its rival since 2010.

The Black Bears are 2-0 for the first time since 2013, when they started 3-0 en route to a 10-3 season that ended with their most recent NCAA playoff appearance.

Maine plays its second straight game against an FBS opponent on Saturday – Central Michigan.

OHIO STATE: Coach Urban Meyer said he has sent letters and had conversations with families of players as a key step toward containing and repairing the scandal that led to his three-game suspension, a saga he describes as “a window in time I made an error.”

He acknowledged Monday that the program’s reputation has suffered and said he hopes more clarity about what happened will help mitigate the damage.

In what normally would have been a press conference about the week’s football game, the Ohio State coach met for nearly an hour with reporters who questioned him about his mismanagement of fired assistant Zach Smith and his resulting suspension after a university investigation.

“I think there was,” Meyer said when asked whether the program was damaged. He said the letters and talks with families of players were to assuage concerns that he turned his back on domestic violence allegations.

“The damage, I believe, is that we just went through a really hard time, and I made a mistake in helping a troubled employee, went too far in trying to help someone,” Meyer said.

Beyond his players, Meyer’s explanations and actions have ramifications with potential recruits. Four-star linebacker Kane Patterson from Tennessee already rescinded his commitment to Ohio State since Meyer was suspended.

FLORIDA: Running back Malik Davis will miss an “extended period” after breaking his left foot. Coach Dan Mullen said he’s unsure how long Davis will be sidelined.

A sophomore from Tampa, Davis tore a ligament in his right knee against Georgia last October and missed the final four games.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE: Coach John Stiegelmeier said he regrets allowing his team to pile up 90 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

SDSU set a school record for points in its 90-6 victory Saturday night. The Jackrabbits had 926 yards of total offense – just shy of a Football Championship Subdivision record.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE: Transfer Cary Angeline is cleared to play for North Carolina State.

The depth chart N.C. State released Monday had Angeline as the starting tight end for this week’s game at Marshall.

N.C. State spokeswoman Annabelle Myers says the NCAA required Angeline to sit out a full calendar year from his last game at Southern Cal.

