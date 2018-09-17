GORHAM — Molly Murray scored with 2:42 remaining in the first half Monday and Gorham went on to a 2-0 victory against Kennebunk in an SMAA field hockey game.

Lydia Gaudreau assisted on Murray’s goal for Gorham (6-1).

Isis Adams made it 2-0 when she scored from Molly Rathbun with 12:45 remaining in the game.

Haley Moody had eight saves for Kennebunk (3-3).

BOOTHBAY REGION 8, HALL-DALE 3: Chloe Arsenault had three goals and Riley Sullivan scored twice as the Seahawks (2-6) rolled past the Bulldogs (0-7) at Boothbay Harbor.

Courtney Meader, Hali Goodwin and Kylie Brown added goals for Boothbay, which led 4-0 at halftime.

LEAVITT 2, MORSE 0: Ginny Twitchell and Ava Gagnon scored first-half goals and Leavitt (4-2) shut down Morse (4-2) at Bath.

Paige DeMascio had to make one save for the shutout. Rebecca Click made four saves for the Shipbuilders, who lost at home for the first time.

WESTBROOK 6, DEERING 1: Kaitlyn Talbot scored three times, including an unassisted goal in each half as the Blue Blaze (5-0-1) rolled past the Rams (0-6) at Westbrook.

Katelyn Champagne opened the scoring on Mary Keef’s first of two assists for Westbrook, which led 2-0 at halftime. Ariana St. Clair and Alex Witham added goals, and Abby Symbol chipped in with a pair of assists.

Elizabeth Drelich had an unassisted goal for Deering early in the second half.

Maddalena Lapomarda recorded 19 saves for the Rams. Kimmy Goddard had three for the Blue Blazes.

CHEVERUS 3, FALMOUTH 2: The Stags (3-3) opened a 3-0 lead in the first half and held off the Yachtsmen (4-2-1) at Falmouth.

Sophia Pompeo scored midway the first half, Haley Hinkle made it 2-0 just 3:01 later and Paige DeGeorge extended the lead to 3-0 before Mary Kate Bayer answered for Falmouth with 4:40 to play before halftime.

Emma Cohen cut the margin to 3-2 with 12:34 left in the game.

NOBLE 3, PORTLAND 1: Kassidy Lessard scored twice, including the first goal after 4:07, as the Knights (2-5) beat the Bulldogs (0-5) at Portland.

Emma Harrigan of Portland tied it eight minutes later from Nettie Walsh, but Noble took a 2-1 lead into halftime when Ella Nason scored with less than a minute remaining.

Lessard made it 3-1 with 24:08 to play.

Jada McIlwain had 13 saves for Portland. Kaylee Magotte finished with 10 for Noble.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, MASSABESIC 1: Lucie Beaulieu scored from Molly Walker with one minute remaining in overtime as the Red Riots (1-6) beat the Mustangs (2-4)at South Portland.

Massabesic took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game when Emma Snyder scored from Izzy Hurlburt.

South Portland tied it with eight minutes left in regulation when Sydney Sherburne scored on a corner from Beaulieu.

SANFORD 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: Alysha Simpson scored with 26:02 remaining to break a scoreless tie as the Spartans (3-3) beat the Scots (2-5) at Sanford.

Ruby Lachance scored from Kallee Turner with 12:20 remaining to make it 2-0.

Jordan Benvie had 12 saves for Sanford. Chloe Owen totaled six for Bonny Eagle.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, WELLS 0: Camden Jones, Maggie Powers and Kaylee Emery each scored twice as the Raiders (6-0) cruised past the Warriors (2-3-1) at Fryeburg.

Kyra French also scored for Fryeburg. Amanda Ring had 16 saves for Wells.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 2, OCEANSIDE 1: Taryn Crummet scored twice as the Eagles (2-5) beat the Mariners (1-4) at Newcastle.

Erin Stevenson scored and Alexa Barstow finished with 12 saves for Oceanside.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, WINDHAM 2: Cat Henaire, breaking into the circle, fired from close range in overtime. The shot was blocked but Henaire collected the rebound, paused, then flicked the ball between the keeper’s legs with 3:22 left for a Trojans (5-2) win against Windham (2-4) in Saco.

The Eagles led 1-0 at the half on Ellie Miller’s goal, with Hannah Downing adding a second-half goal. Aliyah Bureau and Grace Harbour scored for Thornton.

SOCCER

LAKE REGION 3, WELLS 1: Neva Leavitt scored twice as the Lakers (1-3-1) defeated Wells (1-3) at Naples.

Mackenzie Siebert also scored for Lake Region. Franny Ramsdell scored for Wells.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 6, MT. VIEW 4: Tatum Hancock scored three goals, and Grace Houghton had two to lead Lincoln (2-3) past Mt. View (3-2) in Thorndike.

VOLLEYBALL

DEERING 3, WINDHAM 2: Victoria Garand had nine kills as the Rams (5-1) beat Windham (3-2) in five sets, 18-25, 25-7, 25-18, 20-25, 15-11, in Portland.

Janelle Ridge had 14 digs for Deering. Maddy Broda adding 36 assists and 11 digs. Sierra Guite had 13 kills ands six blocks for the Eagles.

