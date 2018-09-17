MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit for the cycle for the second time this season, setting a major league record by doing it twice against one team as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 8-0.

Yelich completed his cycle with a sixth-inning triple. Yelich also hit for the cycle when he went 6 for 6 on Aug. 29 in Cincinnati, making him the fifth player to accomplish the feat twice in one season, and first in Brewers history.

He became the first major leaguer to do it twice in one year against the same team.

The previous player with two cycles in one season was Aaron Hill in 2012.

Yelich singled in the first inning, doubled in the second, launched a two-run homer in the fifth and added a two-run triple in the sixth. With the Brewers nursing a large lead, he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth.

METS 9, PHILLIES 4: Michael Conforto had a career-high six RBI and finished a triple shy of the cycle, Zach Wheeler pitched seven solid innings for his career-best 12th win and New York won at Philadelphia.

Conforto had a two-run single in the fifth, an RBI double in the seventh and a three-run homer in the ninth for the Mets, who have won 7 of 11 and are 26-17 over their last 43 games. Conforto has 75 RBI, including 45 since the All-Star break, second in the NL over that span behind Christian Yelich of Milwaukee.

Wheeler (12-7) allowed four runs and three hits to become the first Mets pitcher since Steve Trachsel in 2001 to record nine wins after the All-Star break. Since the break he’s 9-1 with a 1.68 ERA in 11 starts.

MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 5: Reliever Wander Suero balked in a run while Washington blew a four-run lead, and Miami rallied at home.

Washington led 4-0 after 41/2 innings but trailed by the end of the sixth. Suero let in the go-ahead run, balking with pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega batting and Austin Dean at third base to put Miami ahead 5-4.

Washington tied it in the seventh when Trea Turner beat out a potential double play, but Miami loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and Lewis Brinson hit a tie-breaking single off Koda Glover (1-3).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 0: Baltimore lost its 107th game, tied for most in a season since its arrival in 1954, falling at home.

Rookie Ryan Borucki pitched eight innings of three-hit ball for the Blue Jays, who have won 13 of 17 games between the two bottom teams in the AL East.

Toronto stands 25 games better than the Orioles, whose 43-107 record is worst in the majors. The only other Orioles team with 107 defeats was the 1988 club, which started 0-21 on its way to a 54-107 finish.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 1: Kohl Stewart pitched six strong innings for Minnesota in a victory at Detroit.

Gabriel Moya pitched the opening inning for Minnesota before Stewart (2-1) took over and worked through the seventh. He allowed an unearned run and three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Jorge Polanco added a solo homer in the ninth.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 7, ROYALS 6: Rookie Jacob Stallings hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally Pittsburgh at home.

After Jordan Luplow grounded into a double play, Kevin Kramer walked and moved to second on Kevin Newman’s single. Stallings then singled into left field off Ben Lively (0-3), scoring Kramer.

