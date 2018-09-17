PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz has been cleared to return and is slated to start for the Philadelphia Eagles against Indianapolis in Week 3.

“I was impressed with how well he attacked his rehab throughout the offseason,” Coach Doug Pederson said Monday. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and he’s ready to go.”

Wentz tore his left ACL and LCL on Dec. 10, 2017 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams and had surgery three days later. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960 and was Super Bowl MVP in the 41-33 victory over New England.

Foles embraced his role from the start and wanted to return to the Eagles this season instead of seeking a starting opportunity elsewhere.

“The greatest thing for me is that (quarterback) room has no egos,” Pederson said. “Nick all along has understood that this is Carson’s football team. We owe a lot of gratitude to Nick Foles for what he’s done and how he’s led this team. He’s very supportive.”

Wentz set a single-season franchise record with 33 touchdown passes last season. The final one came a few plays after he suffered his injury.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, finished third in NFL MVP voting in his second year. Pederson doesn’t expect him to pick up where he left off immediately.

“It’s going to take some time to get in the rhythm and flow of the game,” Pederson said. “The speed of the game is different than practice. He will be totally prepared. He comes early, stays late, asks a lot of questions, he has a lot of ideas. He’ll be ready mentally.”

VIKINGS: Minnesota waived rookie kicker Daniel Carlson, after the fifth-round draft pick pulled all three of his field-goal attempts wide right at Green Bay.

Two of Carlson’s misses came in overtime on Sunday, forcing the Vikings to settle for a 29-29 tie with the rival Packers. Carlson was promptly cut on Monday, as the Vikings signed wide receiver Aldrick Robinson.

When asked by a reporter how the Vikings reached the decision, Coach Mike Zimmer said, “Did you see the game?”

The Vikings didn’t immediately add a replacement for Carlson, but Zimmer confirmed they’ve invited free agent Dan Bailey to Minnesota for a physical exam.

BROWNS: Cleveland released the kicker Zane Gonzalez after his four misses on Sunday in New Orleans cost Cleveland its first win since 2016.

Gonzalez has been replaced by free agent Greg Joseph, who was one of several kickers to work out for the Browns following Sunday’s kicking calamity.

Joseph was with the Miami Dolphins during training camp and preseason, but he was beaten out for the starting job by Jason Sanders.

RAVENS: Coming off a long weekend following their first loss of the season, the Ravens have implemented a contingency plan for moving forward without three-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Mosley bruised his left knee Thursday night in a 34-23 defeat at Cincinnati.

Although the fifth-year standout receives a few extra days to recover, it’s unlikely he will ready for Sunday’s game against unbeaten Denver.

“It isn’t a structural issue. That’s good news,” Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “We’ll just see how that thing comes along and keep our fingers crossed.”

RAIDERS: Coach Jon Gruden was in no mood to rehash Denver’s final drive that handed the Raiders a second straight defeat to open his tenure as coach.

Case Keenum and the Broncos were able to move the ball down the field with little pressure in the heat and altitude of Denver and get a 36-yard field goal from Brandon McManus in the closing seconds of a 20-19 victory Sunday.

A second straight game with no consistent pass rush raised an obvious question for Gruden about whether the decision to trade edge rusher Khalil Mack, who was holding out, to Chicago for a package of draft picks was a wise move.

“It doesn’t make me regret,” Gruden said Monday “We made the trade. We made the trade. There has got to be hindsight, 50-50, all that stuff. We would have loved to have him here and I’m not going to keep rehashing this. I would have loved to (have) coached him, loved to have him here, but he’s not here. Somebody’s got to step up.”

BILLS: Running back LeSean McCoy has been diagnosed with damage to his rib cartilage, leaving his status uncertain for Buffalo’s game at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott listed McCoy day to day, and didn’t rule him out from playing. McDermott didn’t provide much detail on Monday except to say McCoy’s status will be determined by how much pain he can tolerate.

McCoy was hurt a day earlier in the third quarter of a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

TITANS: Tennessee signed wide receiver Nick Williams and have waived receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Anthony Firkser.

