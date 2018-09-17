SOUTH PORTLAND — City Councilor Adrian Dowling resigned Saturday from his seat representing District 5, which includes the city’s western neighborhoods and the Maine Mall area.

Dowling’s handwritten note, emailed to City Clerk Emily Scully just after midnight, said his resignation was effective immediately but gave no reason.

Dowling was elected last fall in an uncontested race to fill a position previously held by Brad Fox. Dowling also served on the Planning Board before becoming a councilor.

Dowling’s phone number on the council’s web page is out of service and he hasn’t responded to repeated calls for comment to his personal phone. He also shut down one Twitter account and resumed using a previous account.

Mayor Linda Cohen, who heads the council, said she doesn’t know why Dowling resigned, but she noted that he had expressed frustration with the way the council operated at recent meetings.

Cohen said she emailed Dowling on Saturday to see if he was open to having a phone conversation. She was aware that he had “taken a lot of heat in the last few days” following an intense council discussion last Tuesday about the city’s corporation counsel, Sally Daggett, of the law firm Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry in Portland.

Dowling responded via email, Cohen said, writing that he was OK and would turn in his city-issued iPad to the city clerk on Monday.

Dowling was one of two councilors on the seven-member panel who opposed the city’s controversial short-term rental regulations and voted against sending them to referendum. The vote will take place Nov. 6.

Dowling, who lives in the Brickhill neighborhood, also has been a longtime community advocate to control noise from the Portland International Jetport.

Cohen said the council would formally receive Dowling’s resignation at its regular meeting on Tuesday and will decide in October when to hold a special election to replace him.

She said she hopes to have the District 5 seat filled before the council begins fiscal 2020 budget deliberations in early 2019.

This story will be updated.

