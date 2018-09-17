There have been no confirmed sightings of convicted murderer Arnold Nash since his escape from prison last Thursday night.

Maine State Police Spokesman Stephen McCausland said Monday that police continue to search. He again appealed to members of the public to call if they see anything suspicious.

“There have been no sightings from the public and no reports of suspicious activity in the area,” McCausland said. “We’re hoping the public can be an extra set of eyes and ears.”

Nash, 65, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. on Thursday at a minimum security unit at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, a rural town about 25 miles northwest of Bangor.

Maine Department of Corrections officials still have not answered questions about the circumstances of his escape, although Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Monday.

Nash was convicted in 1992 of murdering a former neighbor, Wilbur Gibeault, in the town of North Sullivan in Hancock County. He was sentenced to a maximum of 45 years in prison.

Prior to that conviction, Nash already had a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1973 when he was still a teenager, that included two instances of prison escape. His escape from the former Maine State Prison in Thomaston in 1981 with another inmate launched one of the most infamous manhunts in state history, the Moody Mountain Manhunt. They were captured after 22 days.

As of this year, Nash had served 26 years on the murder conviction, but according to corrections’ officials was due to be released in December, well shy of his original 45-year maximum sentence.

It’s not clear why he was to be released so early, nor is it clear how long Nash had been at Mountain View, but it couldn’t have been more than three years. Before 2015, the prison was a youth correctional facility.

Nash was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a light blue shirt. He is 5-foot-6, weighs about 160 pounds and wears glasses.

Over the years, Nash has used several aliases. He has tattoos on both arms. On the right is the fish symbol that’s often associated with Christians and the word “Christ.” On the left is the word “Mom.”

McCausland described Nash as “dangerous” and a “career criminal” and urged residents in the area to be cautious. By now, though, he could have left the Charleston area.

Anyone with information about Nash’s whereabouts is urged to contact Maine State Police at 973-3700.

