Two Kittery bakers are scheduled to appear Saturday on “Bake It Like Buddy,” a new Discovery Family Channel baking competition show featuring “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro and America’s best baking families.
James Dyer and his husband Owen Dyer, lifelong Kittery residents and owners of Confection Art, will appear on an episode titled “Galaxy Cakes,” battling against a couple from New York to create a cake in just four hours that resembles the galaxy. The episode will air at 9:30 p.m.
The show is filmed at Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey. Contestants range from professionals to passionate weekend bakers in the same family. In each episode, Valastro gives a pair of bakers a challenge, then judges their work with help from his own family and the Carlo’s Bakery staff. Each creation is judged on design, flavor, technique, finish, and how well the contestants followed the theme.
