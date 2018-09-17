A Maine philanthropist and tech entrepreneur is working with the University of Maine System on a new project to create a “world class” health care data analytics center in Portland, system officials said Monday.

David Roux, a Maine native and chairman of the trustees at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, made his fortune investing in technology companies around the globe.

David Roux

“Maine appears very likely to be the home, in three years, of a world class institute at the intersection of digital and health sciences,” Chairman Jim Irwin told the trustees, who were in Presque Isle for their regular meeting. “It is indeed a very exciting development.”

He noted that the project was “mostly an idea at this point,” but added that Roux’s backing indicated a strong chance of the project happening.

“This has been a discussion active in the greater Portland area for several months now,” Chancellor James Page said. “We are fortunate to be engaged as this is coming together, (and it) will be more in focus over the next year or two.”

Without providing specifics, Irwin said the institute would be located in Portland and would involve artificial intelligence and digital technology for the prevention, diagnosis, cure and management of health.

Chuck Hewett, executive vice president and strategic adviser for The Jackson Laboratory, would be the chief executive officer of the institute, Irwin said. A call to Jackson Lab seeking details about the project was not immediately returned.

Page said he had asked the presidents of University of Maine and the University of Southern Maine, the two largest campuses, to evaluate which existing academic programs would already be a “strength” in partnering with the potential center, and which programs the system could develop and invest in to be “complementary to work in the center.”

The trustees are scheduled to have a more detailed discussion on the project at the November meeting, being held in Portland.

“We have every reason to believe they are moving forward,” Page said. “We are in a supporting role on this.”

Roux, who grew up in Lewiston and Yarmouth, is vice chairman of the board of directors for the National Audubon Society and a former member of the board of the Environmental Defense Fund. Roux has been an executive at several technology companies and is a co-founder and former chief executive officer of the Silver Lake Group, a private equity firm.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: