A panel discussion and public forum about the city of Portland’s exploration of self-driving public transit will be held next week.

Portland was recently selected as one of seven pilot cities to try out AV Road Rules, a mapping software from technology firm INRIX that gives municipal governments the ability to plot local traffic restrictions for autonomous vehicles. The forum is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East End Community School.

City Manager Jon Jennings has said he hopes the pilot program will attract self-driving vehicle companies interested in trying vehicles on Portland’s streets. Jennings has expressed particular interest in a multi-passenger driverless shuttle that could help alleviate traffic and parking congestion downtown.

Jennings will moderate a panel discussion about deploying driverless technology in Portland with John Branding, a public affairs director for BMW Group; Kris Carter, co-chairman of the Office of New Urban Mechanics for the Boston Mayor’s Office; Patrick Moody, public affairs director for AAA Northern New England; Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, former government affairs specialist on autonomous vehicles for the National Federation of the Blind, and Avery Ash, head of autonomous mobility at INRIX.

