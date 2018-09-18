FREEPORT — Kerry Lefebvre scored the go-ahead goal with less than seven minutes remaining and Freeport held on for a 4-3 win over previously unbeaten St. Dominic.

The Falcons improved to 6-1. The Saints are 5-1.

Freeport took a 3-2 lead six minutes into the second half when Ally Randall scored from Alexa Koenig.

Caroline Johnson, who scored twice for St. Dom’s, scored unassisted with 7:30 left to tie the game.

Lefebvre put in her winner just over 30 seconds later.

YARMOUTH 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Lydia Guay scored 45 seconds into overtime as the Clippers (3-4) rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat the Capers (0-6) in Cape Elizabeth.

Kaitlin Norrad and Isabel Berman each scored first-half goals to give Cape Elizabeth a 2-0 lead.

Yarmouth got on the board when Lizzi Guertler scored with 16:30 left, then tied the game just over 10 minutes later when Olive Bailey scored from Guay.

CONY 3, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Julia Reny, Sierra Prebit and Anna Stolt each scored to lead the Rams to the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Kami Lambert added two assists for Cony (5-2-0) and Emily Douglas made three saves.

Vicki Balla stopped 13 shots for the Windjammers (0-5-1).

MESSALONSKEE 3, MT. ARARAT 0: Autumn Littlefield had two goals and an assist to spark Messalonskee to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Kaitlyn Smith added a goal and an assist for Messalonskee (5-2-0) while Rylie Genest made four saves.

Lily Sehenk stopped five shots for Mt. Ararat (5-2-0).

POLAND 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Bri Doucette scored three goals to lead the Knights over the Patriots (2-6) at Poland.

Sophie Patenaude had two goals for the Knights (4-2) while Emma Kilton and Ellen Marguis-Boutin each scored one.

Madelyn Cote scored for the Patriots (2-6) while goalie Mackenzie Baston saved 10 shots.

Ashton Sturtevant had six saves for Poland.

GARDINER 4, ERSKINE 0: Piper Lavoie scored twice to lead the host Tigers to the KVAC B win.

Haley Brann and Maddie Farnham each added a goal for Gardiner (7-0).

Erskine falls to 2-5.

SKOWHEGAN 6, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Skowhegan scored two goals in the first half and four more in the second half to beat the Red Eddies.

Maleia Kelso scored twice to lead Skowhegan (7-0), while Elizabeth York, Emily Reichenbach, Adelle Foss and Kayla Furbush each a goal.

Rachel Tuck saved three goals in the win.

Goalie Elise Syphers saved 29 shots for the Red Eddies (3-3).

Skowhegan had 12-1 edge in penalty corners and outshot Edward Little 36-3.

SOCCER

GORHAM 4, BIDDEFORD 0: Emma Forgues connected on a tough-angle shot across the box that slipped inside the far post with 15 minutes left in the opening half, giving Gorham (7-0) a 1-0 lead over the Tigers (0-6) in Biddeford.

Brittney Landry increased the lead to 2-0 before Lauren Fotter and Madison Michaud added second-half goals. Rams goalie Lily Courtney stopped both shots she faced. Molly Scott registered 14 saves for Biddeford.

BRUNSWICK 2, MORSE 0: Marley Groat and Anna Kousky each scored for the Dragons (5-0-1) in a win over the Shipbuilders (2-3-2) in Bath.

Isabella and Emma Banks each had assists for Brunswick.

Abby Sreden had 10 saves for Morse.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 0, ERSKINE 0: Caitlin Labbe made five saves as the Eagles (3-2-2) settled for a tie in a KVAC B game at South China.

Kayla Donlin stopped 13 shots for the Panthers (4-1-2).

OXFORD HILLS 4, LEAVITT 0: The Vikings had four different goal scorers in a win over the Hornets

Cassidy Dumont opened the scoring for Oxford Hills (3-2-1), followed agoal from Ella Divivo before Emily Wallace and Gillian Grover each scored a goal in the second half.

Leavitt (2-4-1) goalkeeper Shelby Varney made 13 saves. Viking goalkeeper Jillian Douglas made 15 saves.

RICHMOND 3, BUCKFIELD 0: Caitlin Kendrick had two goals to pace the host Bobcats to the East/West Conference win.

Abby Johnson added a goal for Richmond (5-1) and Liz Johnson made three saves.

Julia Dow stopped nine shots for Buckfield (2-3-1).

SKOWHEGAN 3, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Alyssa Everett had two goals to lead the Indians to the win in Auburn.

Emma Duffy had the other goal for Skowhegan (2-3-1) while Amber Merry made six saves.

Ella Boucher scored for the Red Eddies (0-4-2) and Allie Annear stopped eight shots in net.

VOLLEYBALL

BONNY EAGLE 3, PORTLAND 1: Kiara Morse recorded six aces and Hannah Corbett had four aces to lead the Scots (3-3) past the Bulldogs (1-4) in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, at Portland.

Elsa DiGiovanni finished with 16 digs for Portland, while Kiera Eubanks added six kills.

YARMOUTH 3, CONY 0: Dominique Moran served nine aces, and Evelyn Lukis contributed eight kills, to lead the Clippers (5-1) over Cony (1-5) in straight sets – 25-11, 25-18, 25-7 – in Yarmouth.

