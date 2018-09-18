We are writing to express our support for Bill Holmes in his campaign for Cumberland County commissioner.

Bill is running to represent District 4 (Westbrook, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Portland District 5-2).

Bill has worked for Cumberland County for 37 years in a public safety and management capacity. Bill currently serves the city of Westbrook as one of our public safety commissioners and has previously served on the city Zoning Board of Appeals.

Bill has earned the reputation of being a dedicated leader in the public safety profession, especially in the area of emergency communications.

In addition to his professional resume, Bill is also a personal friend of our family. We know Bill to be an honest and compassionate person as well as a good communicator.

Bill’s experience with county government, coupled with his commitment to serving our citizens, makes him an outstanding choice to represent us as our county commissioner.

Tim and Tina Driscoll

Westbrook

