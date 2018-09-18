WATERVILLE — A Maine man is suing Betty Crocker and its parent company, claiming the company’s red measuring spoons made him sick.
Greg Violette claims the Betty Crocker emblem on the two tablespoons came off as he used them to measure a mixture he eats daily, WGME-TV reported. The Waterville resident says he became “very sick” and that a doctor determined it was from the spoons. According to the lawsuit, Violette is seeking $250,000 in damages from Betty Crocker and its parent company, General Mills.
General Mills denies the spoons were “defective” or “hazardous.” The company has asked the case to be dismissed.
A General Mills spokesperson declined comment on pending litigation.
